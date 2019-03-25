March Madness Power Ranking: Where every team stands heading into the Sweet 16

caption With 16 teams remaining in March Madness, it’s time to reassess the tournament field. source Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

March Madness is in full swing.

After one weekend of action, the tournament is down to the Sweet 16.

The Duke Blue Devils remain the favorites despite a close call against UCF, while a few other contenders have also emerged through two games of play.

With one weekend packed with 48 games, the first four days of March Madness passed by with fewer upsets than usual, but no shortage of action.

On Sunday night, the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils came about as close to elimination as you can get before Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett played hero to save the team’s tournament chances.

Now, just 16 teams remain, and here is the bracket as things stand after the first weekend.

Take a look below as we rank every team left competing after one weekend of March Madness action, with odds via bovada.lv.

16. Oregon

Odds to win: 70/1

One thing to know: Oregon is the only team lower than a 5-seed to make the Sweet 16 this year. They’ll be big underdogs moving forward, but the Ducks are currently one of the hottest teams in the country and have won 10 straight games.

15. LSU

Odds to win: 50/1

One thing to know: LSU has been tested in both tournament games so far, outlasting a sharpshooting Yale team in the first round, and then just barely escaping with a 69-67 win over Maryland to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.

14. Florida State

Odds to win: 40/1

One thing to know: Florida State dominated in the second round against Ja Morant and Murray State, taking a 90-62 victory. They’ll need another high-scoring performance in their Sweet 16 game against Gonzaga, who had the best offense in this year.

13. Virginia Tech

Odds to win: 35/1

One thing to know: Virginia Tech already beat Duke once during the season, so their Sweet 16 rematch shouldn’t be too daunting for the Hokies. One difference, however, is Zion Williamson wasn’t on the court during the earlier contest.

12. Houston

Odds to win: 30/1

One thing to know: Houston cruised through the first two rounds of the tournament, but face their biggest test yet in the Sweet 16 against Kentucky. With three losses on the season, the Cougars could keep their winning ways going for some time.

11. Auburn

Odds to win: 28/1

One thing to know: Auburn barely escaped the first round of the tournament, defeating New Mexico State in one of the wildest endings this year. In the second round, they took down Kansas with relative ease. Which Tigers team will show up in the Sweet 16?

10. Texas Tech

Odds to win: 22/1

One thing to know: Led by soon-to-be lottery pick Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech is another team that looks ready to play with anyone so far this March Madness. The Red Raiders came into the tournament with the best defensive efficiency in the country, and if Culver can keep up his impressive scoring rate, they could cause trouble for Michigan this weekend.

9. Purdue

Odds to win: 20/1

One thing to know: The Purdue Boilermakers rolled over the reigning champion Villanova Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA tournament, with standout guard Carsen Edwards scoring 42 points and sinking 9-of-16 three-point attempts. If he can stay hot, Purdue’s run could go on longer than many expected.

8. Michigan

Odds to win: 15/1

One thing to know: Michigan hasn’t broken a sweat yet this tournament, but that looks set to change this weekend against Texas Tech. A dominant performance against Florida helped the Wolverines along to their third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.

7. Michigan State

Odds to win: 10/1

One thing to know: Tom Izzo caught criticism after he needed to be restrained while berating one of his players in the opening game of Michigan State’s March Madness run.

6. Kentucky

Odds to win: 12/1

One thing to know: The Kentucky Wildcats have been without star forward P.J. Washington through their first two games of March Madness due to a foot injury, and it’s still not clear whether Washington will be back for the Sweet 16.

5. Tennessee

Odds to win: 16/1

One thing to know: Tennessee needed overtime to take down Iowa in the second round, letting a 25-point lead slip away in the second half only to save their skin in the extra period. The Volunteers were one of the best teams in the country for most of the year, but chances are they wouldn’t get away with another similar collapse.

4. Virginia

source Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Odds to win: 17/4

One thing to know: Virginia survived a scare in the opening round against Gardner-Webb, trailing at halftime and undoubtedly going through flashbacks of their first-round loss to No. 16 UMBC in 2018. Instead, the Cavaliers rallied and now look pretty steady heading into the Sweet 16.

3. North Carolina

Odds to win: 6/1

One thing to know: The Tar Heels won their first two games of March Madness by a combined score of 36 points. Facing Auburn in the Sweet 16 should force North Carolina off of cruise control for the first time in the tournament.

2. Gonzaga

Odds to win: 9/2

One thing to know: It’s possible that no team has played to their potential more fully than Gonzaga so far this tournament, but can the Bulldogs keep it up through four more games?

1. Duke

source Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Odds to win: 3/1

One thing to know: Despite coming within inches of being eliminated in the second round against UCF, the Duke Blue Devils, led by superstar Zion Williamson, remain the favorites to win the national championship in two weeks.

