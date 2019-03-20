More than 70% of March Madness brackets have Duke going to the Final Four — here are the 15 most popular picks

By
Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider US
-

March Madness is back, prompting college basketball fans across the country to start building their brackets with hopes of achieving perfection.

Last year more than 17 million brackets were submitted to ESPN, and this year will likely beat that total, with even more fans tuning in to see the likes of Zion Williamson and the Duke Blue Devils.

According to ESPN, a whopping 70.4% of brackets submitted for the 2019 tournament have the Blue Devils advancing out of their region to the Final Four, making them by far the most popular pick to play through to the third weekend of the tournament.

Take a look below at the most popular picks to make it to the Final Four, along with the chances FiveThirtyEight gives them of making the national semifinal, and their odds in Las Vegas.

Odds courtesy of bovada.lv.

15. Auburn — 4.0%

FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 11%

Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +850

14. Kansas — 4.1%

FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 8%

Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +1000

13. Houston — 5.9%

FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 10%

Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +550

12. Villanova — 6.5%

FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 5%

Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +800

11. Purdue — 7.1%

FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 10%

Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +550

10. Florida State — 9.1%

FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 7%

Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +650

9. Texas Tech — 9.9%

FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 14%

Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +500

8. Michigan State — 17.2%

FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 22%

Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +350

7. Kentucky — 22.2%

FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 24%

Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +275

6. Michigan — 26.3%

FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 17%

Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +300

5. Tennessee — 32.1%

FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 21%

Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +300

4. Virginia — 42.1%

FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 49%

Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +125

3. Gonzaga — 42.2%

FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 50%

Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +130

2. North Carolina — 56.5%

FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 35%

Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +185

1. Duke — 70.4%

FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 52%

Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: -160

More March Madness coverage:

We picked March Madness favorites, sleepers, and Cinderellas for every region in the bracket

7 strategies for casual fans filling out their March Madness bracket

Here are the most likely March Madness upsets, according to Las Vegas

21 players we can’t wait to watch in the NCAA Tournament, ranked