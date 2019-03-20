More than 70% of March Madness brackets have Duke going to the Final Four — here are the 15 most popular picks

Last year more than 17 million brackets were submitted to ESPN, and this year will likely beat that total, with even more fans tuning in to see the likes of Zion Williamson and the Duke Blue Devils.

According to ESPN, a whopping 70.4% of brackets submitted for the 2019 tournament have the Blue Devils advancing out of their region to the Final Four, making them by far the most popular pick to play through to the third weekend of the tournament.

Take a look below at the most popular picks to make it to the Final Four, along with the chances FiveThirtyEight gives them of making the national semifinal, and their odds in Las Vegas.

Odds courtesy of bovada.lv.