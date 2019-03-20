More than 70% of March Madness brackets have Duke going to the Final Four — here are the 15 most popular picks

- March Madness is back!
- For those filling out brackets, you have until noon on Thursday to finalize your picks.
- Below we break down who the public is picking to reach the Final Four this year – spoiler alert: everyone loves Duke.
- Check out the rest of our March Madness coverage here.
Last year more than 17 million brackets were submitted to ESPN, and this year will likely beat that total, with even more fans tuning in to see the likes of Zion Williamson and the Duke Blue Devils.
According to ESPN, a whopping 70.4% of brackets submitted for the 2019 tournament have the Blue Devils advancing out of their region to the Final Four, making them by far the most popular pick to play through to the third weekend of the tournament.
Take a look below at the most popular picks to make it to the Final Four, along with the chances FiveThirtyEight gives them of making the national semifinal, and their odds in Las Vegas.
Odds courtesy of bovada.lv.
15. Auburn — 4.0%
FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 11%
Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +850
14. Kansas — 4.1%
FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 8%
Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +1000
13. Houston — 5.9%
FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 10%
Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +550
12. Villanova — 6.5%
FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 5%
Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +800
11. Purdue — 7.1%
FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 10%
Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +550
10. Florida State — 9.1%
FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 7%
Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +650
9. Texas Tech — 9.9%
FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 14%
Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +500
8. Michigan State — 17.2%
FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 22%
Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +350
7. Kentucky — 22.2%
FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 24%
Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +275
6. Michigan — 26.3%
FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 17%
Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +300
5. Tennessee — 32.1%
FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 21%
Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +300
4. Virginia — 42.1%
FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 49%
Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +125
3. Gonzaga — 42.2%
FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 50%
Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +130
2. North Carolina — 56.5%
FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 35%
Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: +185
1. Duke — 70.4%
FiveThirtyEight chances of making the Final Four: 52%
Las Vegas odds to make Final Four: -160
More March Madness coverage:
We picked March Madness favorites, sleepers, and Cinderellas for every region in the bracket
7 strategies for casual fans filling out their March Madness bracket
Here are the most likely March Madness upsets, according to Las Vegas
21 players we can’t wait to watch in the NCAA Tournament, ranked