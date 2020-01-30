Margot Robbie wore a feathered top and long pink gloves, which inspired people to dub her stylist ‘public enemy No. 1’

Amanda Krause
Margot Robbie attends the

caption
Margot Robbie attends the "Birds of Prey" premiere in London, England.
source
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
  • Margot Robbie attended the “Birds of Prey” premiere in London, England, on Wednesday.
  • She walked the red carpet wearing a Dries Van Noten look, which included a feathered top, dark skirt, and fuchsia gloves.
  • She mostly went minimal with her makeup, though she did wear sparkling yellow eye shadow.
  • Robbie’s fans had mixed reactions to the look, with one Twitter user calling her stylist, Kate Young, “public enemy No. 1.”
Margot Robbie wore one of her boldest looks to date at the “Birds of Prey” premiere in London on Wednesday.

She walked the yellow carpet in a two-piece look designed by Dries Van Noten, wearing a bra-shaped top covered in feathers and a floor-length skirt that had extra fabric bunched around her waist.

To complete the ensemble, Robbie wore fuchsia gloves that extended past her elbows.

Her outfit was designed by Dries Van Noten.

caption
Her outfit was designed by Dries Van Noten.
source
Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Robbie’s red-carpet look was seemingly inspired by some of the outfits worn by her character Harley Quinn in “Birds of Prey.” For example, Quinn wears a black hat, coat, and pink headscarf in one scene of the film.

A still of Harley Quinn in

caption
A still of Harley Quinn in "Birds of Prey."
source
Warner Bros.

The character also wears pink gloves while channeling Marilyn Monroe.

Harley Quinn dressed as Marilyn Monroe.

caption
Harley Quinn dressed as Marilyn Monroe.
source
Warner Bros. Pictures

Her eye makeup was just as bold as her gloves. She wore bright-yellow eye shadow, seemingly topped with glitter.

Margot Robbie opted for minimal makeup, aside from her eye shadow.

caption
Margot Robbie opted for minimal makeup, aside from her eye shadow.
source
Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Stylist Kate Young, who is responsible for the red-carpet look, shared a photo of Robbie wearing the outfit on Instagram, where she’s also seen donning a yellow shawl.

#margotrobbie in #driesvannoten

Young and Robbie seemed to love the outfit, but some people on Twitter weren’t exactly fans. One person even dubbed Young as “enemy No. 1” for dressing Robbie in the ensemble.

Of course, some people were onboard with the look and praised Young’s styling. As Fashionista’s Tyler McCall wrote, “Robbie can even make hot pink satin gloves from Dries Van Noten work.”

“The feathers and the pink both provide a nice, memorable nod to the movie without going over the top,” she said. “Similarly, her low-maintenance hair and popsicle-stain lips bring the look to more casual territory.”

Representatives for Dries Van Noten and Kate Young did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.