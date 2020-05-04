Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, and tons more actresses teamed up for an epic fighting video

Jacob Sarkisian
Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, and Margot Robbie all took part in Zoë Bell's video.

Zoë Bell YouTube
  • Zoë Bell created an epic fighting video featuring tons of actresses and stuntwomen including Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, and Florence Pugh.
  • The video edits together clips of the women fighting one another by pretending to attack the camera in some way and then reacting to the attack of the previous clip.
  • The fun video, titled “Boss Bitch Fight Challenge,” also features Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana, Juliette Lewis, and Daryl Hannah.
  • Some of the fighting effects include roundhouse kicks, punches, dirt thrown at the camera, a flame blown at the camera, and fake spitting.
  • Bell ends the video by saying: “I love this game! Who wants to play next week?”
  • Watch the full video below.
