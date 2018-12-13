Accused Russian agent Maria Butina pleaded guilty to engaging in a conspiracy against the US

caption Maria Butina. source Facebook/Maria Butina

Maria Butina, who is accused of being a Russian agent, pleaded guilty on Thursday to engaging in a conspiracy against the US.

Butina has long been suspected of working with a high-ranking Russian government official to infiltrate the National Rifle Association and influence US policy in favor of Russia.

Butina was indicted earlier this year, and prosecutors said she and the Russian official worked to create a “back channel” between Russia and the US by using the NRA as a conduit.

The NRA has been under heightened scrutiny from congressional investigators since last year.

Maria Butina, who is accused of being a Russian agent, pleaded guilty on Thursday morning to engaging in a conspiracy against the United States.

Butina is accused of infiltrating the National Rifle Association and trying to sway US policy in favor of Russia.

A plea agreement submitted to the court Thursday said Butina would “cooperate fully, truthfully, completely and forthrightly with … any and all matters as to which the Government deems the cooperation relevant.”

It added that Butina’s cooperation would include but not be limited to answering questions; providing sworn written statements; taking government-administered polygraph tests; and participating in covert law enforcement activities.

Butina was indicted in July on two counts related to conspiracy and acting as an agent of the Russian government. The indictment said Butina and a high-ranking Russian official, believed to be the Russian politician Alexander Torshin, worked to create a “back channel” between Russia and the US, using the NRA as a conduit.

Read more: Robert Mueller’s Russia probe looks like it’s speeding up, and could lead to big indictments soon

“Butina sought to establish unofficial lines of communication with Americans having power and influence over US politics,” a Justice Department prosecutor said in court Thursday.

When pleading guilty, Butina admitted to drafting a proposal in Russian in March 2015 called the “Description of the Diplomacy Project,” which implied Russia could use “unofficial channels of communication” to build relations with the Republican party, denoted as “Political Party #1” in the document.

Indeed, Butina has long been cultivating ties with American gun-rights activists, like the Republican strategist Paul Erickson, with whom she has been acquainted since at least 2013. Prosecutors accused Butina of pursuing a sexual relationship with Erickson to make inroads with the NRA.

Erickson appears to fit the description of an individual denoted as “US Person 1” in an affidavit submitted along with a criminal complaint against Butina earlier this year. The plea agreement says this person helped Butina write her proposal.

The affidavit submitted earlier this year said Butina and US Person 1 worked together to arrange introductions to other Americans who are influential in US politics, “including an organization promoting gun rights … for the purpose of advancing the agenda of the Russian Federation.”

The affidavit also lists another individual, “US Person 2,” described as a US citizen who was included in a series of email communications in 2016 and 2017. Prosecutors said Butina told this person that the Russian official was “very much impressed by you” and that the “Russians will support the efforts from our side.”

The affidavit said that in another email, sent on October 4, 2016, US Person 1 told an acquaintance, “Unrelated to specific presidential campaigns, I’ve been involved in securing a VERY private line of communication between the Kremlin and key [GOP] leaders through, of all conduits, the [NRA].”

Butina’s plea agreement states that she told the Russian government she believed the Republican party would win the 2016 election. She also said, according to the document, that she had “laid the groundwork for an unofficial channel of communication with the next U.S. administration.”

The NRA has been under heightened scrutiny from congressional Russia investigators since last year. McClatchy also reported in January that the FBI was investigating whether Russia attempted to use the NRA as a vessel to funnel Russian money into the 2016 campaign.

caption NRA Executive Director Chris Cox (L) and Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre (R) welcome U.S. President Donald Trump (C) onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., April 28, 2017. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The NRA was a central topic of interest when the Fusion GPS cofounder Glenn Simpson testified last year before the House Intelligence Committee.

At one point, Rep. Jackie Speier of California asked Simpson why Russia appeared so interested in the NRA.

“It appears the Russians, you know, infiltrated the NRA,” Simpson said. “And there is more than one explanation for why. But I would say, broadly speaking, it appears that the Russian operation was designed to infiltrate conservative organizations.”

Simpson added that Fusion had spent “a lot of time” investigating Torshin, who has been accused, among other things, of money laundering.

“He is one of the more important figures, but, you know, another woman with whom he was working, Maria Butina, also was a big Trump fan in Russia, and then suddenly showed up here and started hanging around the Trump transition after the election,” Simpson said.