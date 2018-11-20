A fan confessed to Mariah Carey that he faked a proposal at one of her shows to get her attention, and she had the best reaction

By
Olivia Singh, Insider
-
Mariah Carey wasn't angry that the fan faked a proposal.

caption
source
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

  • Mariah Carey appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Monday and answered questions from fans who called in.
  • One viewer told the singer that he faked a proposal at one of her Las Vegas, Nevada shows in an effort to be noticed by her.
  • “You were so sweet and invited us backstage,” he explained. “I didn’t know how to get your attention.”
  • The fan added that he “felt horrible lying” to Carey, but the 48-year-old said that she wasn’t mad or upset at him.
  • Watch the video below (the fan talks to Carey at 2:13).

