Watch a 24-year-old Mariah Carey’s first-ever live performance of her iconic holiday song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

- Mariah Carey shared a video of her first-ever live performance of her hit holiday song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” on Wednesday.
- While the song came out on October 29, 1994, she didn’t perform the track live until over a month later. The video was filmed on December 8, 1994 at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City, according to the video’s description.
- The video’s release appears to be part of Carey’s push to celebrate the track’s 25th anniversary this year. She has already dropped outtakes from the song’s music video and announced a nearly one-month tour on which she’ll perform “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” as well as other tracks from her holiday album, “Merry Christmas.”
- Carey also teamed up with Spotify on Thursday to launch a playlist on the music streaming service centered around her classic Christmas bop. It included a video of Carey announcing that the holiday season is officially here.
- Watch the video below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.