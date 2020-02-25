Mariah Carey proves she can still hit her famous high notes in a TikTok video with her 8-year-old daughter

caption Mariah Carey sings a high note for her daughter in a TikTok video. source Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Mariah Carey sang the vocals for her 8-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon’s high note challenge on TikTok.

The 49-year-old singer shared the video to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “When your daughter wants to do a high note challenge.”

Carey, who’s faced criticism for the quality of her live vocals, linked to a video of her 1992 performance on MTV’s “MTV Unplugged,” which was shared by a 2000s pop culture fan account on Twitter.

her performance in 1992 shut them all down.

Mariah Carey has become well-known for her whisper register, which can be heard in tracks like “I Wish You Knew,” “If It’s Over,” and “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak” – to name a few. In a TikTok video she shared on Tuesday, the singer proved that she can still deliver her signature high notes.

The video shows her 8-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon enthusiastically lip-syncing before the camera eventually pans over to Carey, showing her smiling and providing the vocals.

Cannon, who Carey shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, whines in the video and says, “Mommy!” and Carey responds, “What? You said do the high note!”

Carey also included a link to a tweet of her 1992 performance on MTV’s “MTV Unplugged,” which was posted by a 2000s pop culture fan account.

The account wrote, “critics began accusing Carey of being a studio artist, not capable of delivering the same quality vocals live, especially her whistle register. Mariah decided to book an appearance on MTV Unplugged, a television program aired by MTV. her performance in 1992 shut them all down.”

While Carey rocketed to historic fame in the early 1990s after signing with Columbia Records and releasing her album “Mariah Carey,” the singer’s live performances have since garnered criticism, with many wondering if Carey is still able to deliver her strong vocals on stage. She’s also been accused of lip-syncing at several of her live shows.

In 2015, TMZ shared a video of Carey performing at the 2015 Jazz and Blues Festival and claimed that she was lip-syncing her song “Fantasy.”

The singer was also criticized for her performance at the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” event in 2016 after she paced around on stage and talked into the microphone while a pre-recorded track blasted behind her.

And while her team told Entertainment Weekly that the mishap in 2016 was due to production issues, the video of Carey rapidly went viral and led to widespread speculation that she was lip-syncing in front of the live audience.

Following her New Year’s Eve performance, Carey told Entertainment Weekly that she was “mortified.”

She added, “It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future. But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.”