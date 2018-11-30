Mariah Carey tried to defend her notorious ‘I don’t know her’ comment about JLo, but her explanation is also shady

caption Mariah Carey’s explanation for her “I don’t know her comment” was shady. source Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In an interview with Pitchfork, Mariah Carey once again tried to explain her notorious “I don’t know her comment” about Jennifer Lopez.

“I really was trying to say something nice or say nothing at all,” she said.

The sassy original comment dates back to the 2000s, during an interview with a German TV show.

Carey has previously tried to clear things up during “Watch What Happens Live,” saying that she didn’t mean to come off as offensive, but she genuinely didn’t know Lopez and wasn’t friends with her at the time.

Mariah Carey tried to defend her famous "I don't know her" comment about Jennifer Lopez, but her defense was shady.

“I really was trying to say something nice or say nothing at all,” she explained to Pitchfork in an interview.

In regards to people constantly picking apart the phrase and drawing conclusions, Carey said: “I try to stay away from it because you can’t drown in that. I don’t know how people read comments all the time and then survive.”

The comment came from an interview with a German TV show in the 2000s, when she was asked about her thoughts on Beyoncé. Carey said that she was a fan, but when asked about Lopez, who was already an established star with several albums out at that point, Carey nodded her head and said that she wasn’t familiar with the “Jenny From the Block” singer.

The sassy response went viral and continues to follow Carey. In the past, she’s tried to explain her intentions.

“That was so long ago, I can’t believe people still make such a deal out of it,” the “We Belong Together” singer told Andy Cohen during a 2016 episode of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

Carey went on to say that she’s “apparently forgetful,” and didn’t recall any encounters with Lopez.

“If I had never had a conversation with you and someone asked me about you, I’d be like, ‘I don’t know him, but he seems cool’ or ‘I don’t know him,'” the 48-year-old said.

When Cohen asked Carey if she thought Lopez was cool, she replied with her classic “I don’t know her” comment.

The singer elaborated and said that she didn’t mean for her reply to sound offensive, but she also didn’t want to appear fake and give people the false impression that she was friends with Lopez if she didn’t have a relationship with her.

In April 2018, Lopez shared her side of the story during a game of “Plead the Fifth” with Cohen. The “Dinero” singer said that she didn’t have a feud with Carey.

“I know from back in the day, I’ve read things that she’s said about me that were not the greatest, but we have never met,” Lopez said. “We don’t know each other. I think it’s kind of from word of mouth of things that have happened in the past that I’m not really aware of.”

“I would love to meet her and I would love to be friends with her,” Lopez continued. “I think she’s incredibly talented and I’ve always been a fan of hers.”

She added: “It saddens me to hear anything that’s negative, because I’m a fan of hers.”

