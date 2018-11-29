Mariah Carey played her hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ and enlisted her adorable kids as backup singers

- source
- Mariah Carey/Instagram
- Mariah Carey enlisted her 7-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, as her backup singers during a rendition of Carey’s hit Christmas song, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”
- Carey shared a video to her Instagram of the family in a car as her song played over the stereo.
- She guided the kids through the background vocals and sang with them.
- “Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,'” she wrote on the social media site. “We’re gonna take this one step at a time – we’re very excited about it! It’s our first video doing this! It’s festive, Cmon!!”
- Watch the video below.
