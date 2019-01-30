Meet Marianne Williamson, the motivational speaker, author, and Oprah Winfrey pal who is running for president in 2020

caption Marianne Williamson – Spiritual Author and Lecturer, during a session on Religion, Consciousness and Spirituality. What Next? at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2015 source Ramesh Pathania/Mint via Getty Images

Marianne Williamson, a motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author, and one-time congressional candidate with a substantial following announced her candidacy for president on Monday night.

Williamson, 66, is the 10th Democratic candidate to jump into the race. She began speaking and writing self-help books rooted in New Age spirituality in Los Angeles in the 1980s.

Here’s everything you need to know about Williamson’s life, career, and political aspirations.

A 1992 appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s show helped launch her into Hollywood’s elite class as the preferred spiritual guide for many in the entertainment world.

Williamson has been involved in social justice advocacy for much of her life, creating two organizations to support HIV and AIDS patients at the height of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

Her first foray in politics was an independent run for Congress in California’s 33rd congressional district in 2014. She ended up losing to current Rep. Ted Lieu, but is now launching a bid for the highest office in the land.

Williamson grew up in Houston, Texas. She attended Pomona College in Southern California for two years before dropping out and moving to New York City to pursue a career as a singer.

“Growing up in Texas in a liberal household, I was made deeply aware of issues of social justice,” she writes. “My father had grown up in poverty; he was insistent that we be aware of how fortunate we were, and always attendant to the needs of those who were not.”

caption Marianne Williamson in 1994 source Marissa Roth/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Her interest in religion and spirituality began in her 20s, when she discovered a set of books called “A Course in Miracles” written by a Columbia University medical psychology professor.

caption Author Marianne Williamson speaks at a book signing for her new book, ‘Everyday Grace’ on November 21, 2002 in San Francisco, California source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“The Course is not a religion, but rather a self-study program of spiritual psychotherapy based on universal spiritual themes,” Williamson explains. “There is no dogma or doctrine; it is simply a book on how to forgive.”

source Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Williams moved to Los Angeles in the early 1980s, and began giving motivational lectures from a spiritual, but non-denominational perspective based on “The Course for Miracles'” teachings.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It was also at that time when she became involved in awareness and advocacy efforts for HIV and AIDS patients. She created two organizations — the Los Angeles and Manhattan Centers for Living, and the Angel Food Project — to support people living with AIDS.

caption Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, Marianne Williamson and Richard Ayoub deliver Project Angel Food’s 10 millionth meal at Project Angel Food on March 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California source Jennifer Lourie/Getty Images

Williamson is the author of 12 books, including four that have made The New York Times’ bestseller list. Her first book, “A Return to Love,” was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show and helped launch her to star-status.

caption Jean Chatsky, Gayle King, Bob Greene, Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Marianne Williamson, Dr. Robin Smith and Nate Berkus source Larry Busacca/WireImage for XM Satellite Radio/Getty Images

Williamson and Oprah are still good friends to this day.

caption Oprah interviewing Williamson for an episode of “SuperSoul Saturdays” on the Oprah Winfrey Network in 2017 source Screenshot via OWN

After the exposure from her Oprah interview in 1992, Williamson and her self-help books and lectures gained a cult following, including several Hollywood celebrities and elites.

caption Lesley Ann Warren, Marianne Williamson, Lyn Lear, and Laura Dern at the Private Residence in Los Angeles, California source Maury Phillips/WireImage/Getty Images

“I’m a provocateur. I come into a situation where I don’t particularly relate to any of the institutionalized boxes. I’m not a minister, I’m not a rabbi, but I’m totally excited by God and Jesus. So you get this Jewish girl talking about Jesus — it’s going to get attention,” Williamson told Mother Jones in 1997.

Williamson began to get involved in politics in 1997 with the publication of her book “Healing The Soul of America.” The book argued that universal values of spirituality and love could heal the divisions in the American political system.

caption Marianne Williamson speaks at Global Green USA’s Millennium Awards at Fairmont Miramar Hotel on June 8, 2013 in Santa Monica, California source Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Global Green

“Because there’s a disconnection inside people, there is no listening,” Williamson told Mother Jones. “The reason that there are no major voices for social justice today is the listening isn’t there. We have to address it because people’s hearts aren’t open enough to hear. Do you understand what I’m saying?”

caption Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, Marianne Williamson and Richard Ayoub deliver Project Angel Food’s 10 millionth meal at Project Angel Food on March 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. source Jennifer Lourie/Getty Images

In 2014, Williamson launched an independent bid for Congress in California’ affluent 33rd congressional district, which includes parts of Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and Malibu.

caption Marianne Williamson speaks at her election rally on June 2, 2014 in Santa Monica, California source Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

While Williamson leveraged her high profile and large following to raise nearly $2 million and secure endorsements from figures including Dennis Kucinich, she ultimately finished in fourth place in the primary.

caption “Glee” actress Jane Lynch attends a campaign rally for congressional candidate Marianne Williamson source Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, the winner of that primary, has represented the 33rd district since 2014.

caption PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 28: US Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party’s nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

At the time, many Democratic insiders questioned Williamson’s qualifications. “She has some very unusual beliefs about the world, a cult following, but she’s not a credible candidate,” the chairman of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party said to LA Weekly. “She’s done a lot of work helping people heal, but that’s not preparation to be in Congress.”

caption Marianne Williamson attends her election rally on June 2, 2014 in Santa Monica, California. source Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

“It sounds nice to say, ‘I’m pure, I’m outside the system, and I can change the system,’ but that’s not how it works,” Democratic strategist Donna Bojarsky told Elle. “It’s too important a district to do on-the-job training.”

caption Congressional candidate Marianne Williamson (C) leads a love mob rally in support for her run for congress at on May 18, 2014 in Venice, California. source Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

“Over the six weeks I trailed her at numerous campaign question-and-answer sessions, I never once saw her glance at a note or trip over her words,” Elle writer Amanda Fortini wrote. “Her verbal dexterity, combined with her staccato, almost patrician, ’30s-era-movie-star delivery, often made me think of a heroine in a screwball comedy.”

caption Marianne Williamson speaks at a campaign rally at Saban Theatre on May 19, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. source Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Williamson announced her presidential campaign at a January 28 event in Los Angeles. “It is time for us to rise up, the way other generations have risen up,” she said. “Sometimes, people are so cynical these days, as though other generations owed us something. Cynicism is just an excuse for not helping. And whining is not an option.”

caption Marianne Williamson – Spiritual Author and Lecturer, during a session on Religion, Consciousness and Spirituality. What Next? at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2015 source Ramesh Pathania/Mint via Getty Images

“We need to address the deep emotional and psychological dynamics within the average citizen that have led to the erosion of our political system,” she writes on her website. “In order to have a moral and spiritual awakening in America, we need a leader who is a moral and spiritual awakener.”

caption Marianne Williamson during her 2014 congressional campaign source Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images

