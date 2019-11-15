Marie Yovanovitch gave powerful and incriminating testimony in the Trump impeachment hearing. Here are the biggest takeaways.

Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted US ambassador to Ukraine, was the third official to testify this week in Congress’ public impeachment hearings into whether President Donald Trump abused his power for private gain.

Yovanovitch focused on Trump, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and top brass at the State Department in her nearly seven-hour hearing on Friday.

She refused to take Republicans’ bait as they tried to push her to acknowledge conspiracy theories about Ukrainian election meddling.

The former ambassador to Ukraine made a powerful opening statement singling out State Department leaders and saying they allowed corrupt interests to “hijack” US foreign policy.

The Democratic strategy for Friday’s hearing was to let the facts speak for themselves, while the Republican strategy was to distract, distract, distract.

Scroll down to read the biggest takeaways from Yovanovitch’s marathon testimony.

Yovanovitch was abruptly recalled from her position in May after what she described as a nearly yearlong “smear campaign” against her by Trump and Giuliani that was based on fabrications and lies.

In her testimony, Yovanovitch said she believed she had become the target of Giuliani’s ire because she would not help him strong-arm the Ukrainian government into delivering the politically motivated investigations Trump wanted.

Specifically, the president wanted his Ukrainian counterpart to publicly commit to investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son for corruption, as well as probe a bogus conspiracy theory suggesting it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election.

These are the biggest takeaways from Yovanovitch’s testimony

The Democratic strategy: let the facts speak for themselves. Daniel Goldman, the veteran former federal prosecutor from the Southern District of New York, kept his questions simple, straightforward, and formulated to draw out as much substance as possible. Through his questions, Goldman had Yovanovitch detailed the remarkable chain of events, both public and private, that culminated in her ouster. “During your 33-year career as a foreign-service officer, did you ever hear of any serious concerns about your job performance?” Goldman asked Yovanovitch. “No,” she replied. “In your 33 years as a foreign-service officer, have you ever heard of a president of the United States recalling another ambassador without cause based on allegations that the State Department knew to be false?” he asked. “No,” Yovanovitch said.

The Republican strategy: distract, distract, distract. Republican lawmakers largely used the hearing to do the following: demand the whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry be hauled in to testify, gin up conspiracy theories about Ukrainian election interference, accuse Democrats of being a “basement cult,” and name-drop the Democratic operative Alexandra Chalupa, who they say they believe is the key link between Democrats and an anti-Trump Ukrainian establishment. That said, while Republicans went to bat for Trump, they also went out of their way to praise Yovanovitch for her decades of public service. The strategy was particularly interesting because it came as the president was publicly attacking Yovanovitch as she testified.

Yovanovitch didn’t take Republicans’ bait. Steve Castor, Goldman’s counterpart on the Republican side, dove into a lengthy and, at times, convoluted line of questioning attempting to imply that Yovanovitch didn’t do enough to “push back” on the “concerted campaign” against her. But Yovanovitch didn’t bite and insisted the State Department, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, were well aware of Giuliani and his associates’ smear campaign against her. Later, Castor started on a series of questions meant to establish the Ukrainian government was anti-Trump during the 2016 election. He likely wanted to lay a foundation in order to claim the Ukrainian government had a vested interest in interfering in the election to hurt Trump. Again, Yovanovitch refused to take the bait or acknowledge that anyone in the Ukrainian government meddled in the race.

