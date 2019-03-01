Here’s where all the 2020 presidential candidates stand on marijuana legalization

caption Criminal justice reform and marijuana legalization will be a prominent issue in the 2020 presidential election. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Criminal justice reform, including marijuana legalization, will be a prominent issue in the 2020 presidential election.

Under the Trump administration, the Department of Justice has aggressively cracked down on marijuana operations in states that have legalized the drug.

All of the declared Democratic presidential candidates and one possible Republican contender have come out in support of marijuana legalization at the federal level.

While the issue of marijuana legalization and decriminalization was once a source of division among the Democratic Party, it has since become a mainstream stance among most Democrats, especially those running on platforms revolving around criminal justice reform.

Recreational marijuana is now legal in 10 states and the District of Columbia. A total of 33 states have approved marijuana use for medicinal purposes.

Under the Trump administration and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Department of Justice has aggressively cracked down on marijuana operations in states that have legalized the drug – making marijuana a prominent issue in the 2020 presidential election.

So far, every single declared Democratic presidential candidate and one potential Republican contender have come out in support of both decriminalization and legalization of marijuana at the federal level.

Read more: Kamala Harris admits she smoked marijuana in college even though she didn’t support legalization until recently

New Jersey Senator and presidential candidate Cory Booker formally introduced the Marijuana Justice Act, an ambitious piece of legislation that aims to de-classify marijuana’s status as a schedule one drug and expunge thousands of federal marijuana possession convictions.

Other presidential candidates, including Sens. Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Bernie Sanders, signed on to the legislation as co-sponsors.

And last year, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren put forth the bipartisan STATES Act with GOP Sen. Cory Gardner, which would prohibit the DOJ from prosecuting the use and commercial sale of marijuana in states that have legalized the drug.

Here’s where all the 2020 candidates stand on federal marijuana policy:

President Donald Trump supports decriminalizing marijuana but believes legalization should be left up to the states — and reportedly made efforts to rein in Sessions’ war on legal marijuana.

caption US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference following the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi on February 28, 2019. – The nuclear summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Hanoi ended without an agreement on February 28, the White House said after the two leaders cut short their discussions. source MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images

Sources: Business Insider, Vox

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey not only introduced the Marijuana Justice Act in the Senate, but has made criminal justice reform a centerpiece of his presidential campaign, calling for legalization in his campaign announcement.

source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a former prosecutor, only recently came out in support of legalization, saying “states should have the right to determine the best approach to marijuana within their borders.”

caption Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (3rd L) talks to reporters following the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon with (L-R) Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Sen. Greg Peters (D-MI) at the U.S. Capitol May 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. U.S. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York co-sponsored the Marijuana Justice Act, saying “millions of Americans’ lives have been devastated because of our broken marijuana policies” and the bill would “fix decades of injustice caused by our nation’s failed drug policies.”

Source: Kirsten Gillibrand

Sen. Kamala Harris of California prosecuted hundreds of marijuana offenses while serving as California’s attorney general, and opposed a 2010 legalization referendum in California. She has since come out in favor of legalizing the drug at the federal level.

caption Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) participates in a interview and question-and-answer session with leaders from historically black colleges and universities during a Thurgood Marshall College Fund event at the JW Marriott February 07, 2019 in Washington, DC source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana told the Boston Globe that “the safe, regulated, and legal sale of marijuana is an idea whose time has come for the United States.”

Source: Boston Globe

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is in favor of legalization, and introduced a bipartisan bill with former Rep. Carlos Curbelo to commission a federal report on the state-level effects of marijuana legalization.

caption Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) speaks during a campaign stop at the Green Elephant in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, U.S., February 17, 2019. source REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sources: Boston Globe,Marijuana Moment

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was the first 2016 Democratic candidate to come out in support marijuana legalization, and is a co-sponsor of the Marijuana Justice Act.

caption Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a news conference on Yemen resolution on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2019. source Yuri Gripas/Reuters

Source: CNBC

Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington not only oversaw the state’s legalization of marijuana in 2012, but he recently pardoned around 3,500 Washingtonians with misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions.

Source: Reuters

Former San Antonio Mayor and HUD Secretary Julian Castro said in 2017 that it was “a mistake” for the DOJ to aggressively prosecute marijuana offenses, adding that Colorado and other states had shown “we can sensibly legalize marijuana use with reasonable controls in place.”

Source: Julian Castro/Twitter

Rep. John Delaney of Maryland also supports legalization, saying the war on drugs has “contributed to a criminal justice system where people of color are disproportionately harmed.”

Source: Boston Globe

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has been an outspoken proponent of marijuana legalization in the Senate. In addition to introducing the STATES Act, she is also a cosponsor of the Marijuana Justice Act.

caption Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) questions panelists testifying before Senate Armed Services subcommittees on the Military Housing Privatization Initiative in Washington. source Erin Scott/Reuters

Source: Washington Post, Boston.com

Author and motivational speaker Marianne Williamson’s campaign is heavily focused on social and racial justice issues, telling the Boston Globe she “wholeheartedly” supports legalization.

Source: Boston Globe

Entrepreneur and businessman Andrew Yang said in December that federal “criminalization of marijuana is stupid and racist, particularly now that it’s legal in some states,” and said the US should “proceed with full legalization.”

caption Andrew Yang. source Courtesy of Andrew Yang

Source: Andrew Yang/Twitter

Massachusetts’ former Republican Governor and 2016 Libertarian vice-presidential nominee Bill Weld supports decriminalization at the federal level, and is on the advisory board of marijuana company Acerage.

Source: Boston Globe