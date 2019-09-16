A restaurateur is trying again to offload his duplex in the same NYC luxury building where Marilyn Monroe once lived — take a look inside the $1.85 million apartment

caption The master bedroom in the $1.85 million Sutton Place duplex listing. source Douglas Elliman

At the tail end of the 1950s, Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller lived in a charming 15-story apartment building in Sutton Place.

To this day, 444 East 57th Street is still a prestigious address, with white glove service, incredible amenities, and notable residents.

The New York Post reports that one of those residents, restaurateur and former Le Cirque co-owner Mauro Maccioni, has again listed his maisonette duplex, currently asking $1.85 million. (The property was first on the market in 2013 for $1.879 million but didn’t sell.)

Keep reading for a look inside the three-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex that spans 1,600 square feet.

The duplex is located at 444 East 57th St. The building sits between the Upper East Side and Midtown East.

caption 444 East 57th St. sits right in the middle of the Sutton Place neighborhood. source Google Maps

The building is 15 stories tall and boasts notable former residents like Marilyn Monroe, Arthur Miller, Bobby Short, and Bill Blass.

caption Exterior of 444 East 57th St. source Douglas Elliman

Monroe and Miller resided in the 2,200 square-foot penthouse, which has an even larger 3,000 square-foot wrap-around private terrace with views of the 59th St. Bridge and East River.

caption View from the patio of Monroe and Miller’s one-time penthouse. source Brown Harris Stevens

According to the New York Post, the penthouse was most recently listed and sold for $6.75 million in 2016.

The pair lived in what the New York Post called Monroe’s “East Side love nest” while Miller was writing the screenplay for “The Misfits” — the 1961 film that would become Monroe’s last.

caption Marilyn Monroe. source Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

Mauro Maccioni is selling his maisonette duplex in the same building for $1.85 million, according to Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

caption The living room. source Douglas Elliman

The current $1.85 million asking price is down from August’s listing price of $1.92 million. According to the New York Post, Maccioni previously listed the duplex in 2013 for $1.879 million.

caption Foyer. source Douglas Elliman

The duplex has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and spans 1,600 square feet.

caption One of the bedrooms. source Douglas Elliman

There are intimate living and dining spaces as well as 10-foot ceilings.

caption The dining room. source Douglas Elliman

The kitchen comes equipped with custom cabinetry, Miele and Subzero appliances, a concealed washer and imported granite floors.

caption The kitchen. source Douglas Elliman

The bathrooms are finished with imported Italian marble.

caption The master bath. source Douglas Elliman

There is extreme attention to detail throughout the duplex, including delicate wainscoting.

caption One of the bedrooms. source Douglas Elliman

Each room has oversized windows, bringing in natural light.

caption The master bedroom. source Douglas Elliman

The building also has 24-hour doorman and concierge services.

source Douglas Elliman

