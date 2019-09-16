A restaurateur is trying again to offload his duplex in the same NYC luxury building where Marilyn Monroe once lived — take a look inside the $1.85 million apartment

- source
- Douglas Elliman
- According to the New York Post, Mauro Maccioni, former co-owner of Le Cirque, listed his Sutton Place maisonette duplex.
- The duplex is in 444 57th Street, a luxury apartment building just east of Midtown Manhattan.
- Marilyn Monroe and her playwright husband Arthur Miller’s “East Side love nest” was in the same pre-war building.
- The asking price for the duplex is $1.85 million, according to Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
At the tail end of the 1950s, Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller lived in a charming 15-story apartment building in Sutton Place.
To this day, 444 East 57th Street is still a prestigious address, with white glove service, incredible amenities, and notable residents.
Read more: The Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie may have just dropped of $3 million on the highest penthouse in Brooklyn – here’s a look inside
The New York Post reports that one of those residents, restaurateur and former Le Cirque co-owner Mauro Maccioni, has again listed his maisonette duplex, currently asking $1.85 million. (The property was first on the market in 2013 for $1.879 million but didn’t sell.)
Keep reading for a look inside the three-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex that spans 1,600 square feet.
The duplex is located at 444 East 57th St. The building sits between the Upper East Side and Midtown East.
- source
- Google Maps
Source: Google Maps
The building is 15 stories tall and boasts notable former residents like Marilyn Monroe, Arthur Miller, Bobby Short, and Bill Blass.
- source
- Douglas Elliman
Source: Douglas Elliman
Monroe and Miller resided in the 2,200 square-foot penthouse, which has an even larger 3,000 square-foot wrap-around private terrace with views of the 59th St. Bridge and East River.
- source
- Brown Harris Stevens
According to the New York Post, the penthouse was most recently listed and sold for $6.75 million in 2016.
Source: New York Post, Brown Harris Stevens
The pair lived in what the New York Post called Monroe’s “East Side love nest” while Miller was writing the screenplay for “The Misfits” — the 1961 film that would become Monroe’s last.
Source: New York Post
Mauro Maccioni is selling his maisonette duplex in the same building for $1.85 million, according to Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
- source
- Douglas Elliman
Source: Douglas Elliman
The current $1.85 million asking price is down from August’s listing price of $1.92 million. According to the New York Post, Maccioni previously listed the duplex in 2013 for $1.879 million.
- source
- Douglas Elliman
Source: Douglas Elliman, New York Post
The duplex has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and spans 1,600 square feet.
- source
- Douglas Elliman
Source: Douglas Elliman
There are intimate living and dining spaces as well as 10-foot ceilings.
- source
- Douglas Elliman
Source: Douglas Elliman
The kitchen comes equipped with custom cabinetry, Miele and Subzero appliances, a concealed washer and imported granite floors.
- source
- Douglas Elliman
The bathrooms are finished with imported Italian marble.
- source
- Douglas Elliman
Source: Douglas Elliman
There is extreme attention to detail throughout the duplex, including delicate wainscoting.
- source
- Douglas Elliman
Source: Douglas Elliman
Each room has oversized windows, bringing in natural light.
- source
- Douglas Elliman
Source: Douglas Elliman
The building also has 24-hour doorman and concierge services.
- source
- Douglas Elliman
Source: Douglas Elliman