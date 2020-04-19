New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey have reopened marinas and boatyards as Gov. Cuomo reports coronavirus may have passed its peak

caption The marina in Larchmont, New York. source Jayne Lipkovich/Shutterstock

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut announced that boatyards and marinas are now open for personal use after being closed for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A joint statement from the governors of all three states said that marinas, boatyards, and marine manufacturers will need to implement social distancing and social protocols to remain open.

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have formed a regional coalition with 15 other states to coordinate the reopening of the economy and eventual end of social distancing issues.

These waterfront areas were closed for weeks as strict social distancing rules were implemented across the region. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced the reopening with a joint statement on Saturday, April 18.

“Our states share workforces, resources, public transit, and we all share a connection on the water,” Governor Lamont said in the statement. “This is yet another example of how our states have shared interests, which is all the more reason to collaborate on these kinds of decisions. This decision provides uniformity across our marinas.”

The areas will only be available for personal use, so chartered services and rentals will remain suspended. Nearby restaurants will still be limited to take-out or delivery service as well. The three states said they’ve adopted this shared policy to ensure there was no confusion or efforts to shop between states for waterfront access.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve worked closely with our friends in neighboring states to implement a uniform regional approach to reducing the spread of the virus,” Cuomo said. “Aligning our policies in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or ‘state shopping’ when it comes to marinas and boatyards.”

Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York are members of an 18-state regional coalition coordinating a plan for recovery once the coronavirus pandemic reaches a more manageable stage. Cuomo announced the coalition on April 13.

New York has most coronavirus cases of any state in the US, with 236,732 infections and 17,140 deaths, according to data from the CDC and NBC News. New Jersey has the second-most, with 81,420 cases and 4,070 deaths. Connecticut has had a much slower rate of infection, with 17,550 cases and 1,086 deaths.

On Sunday Gov. Cuomo said he believed that New York has passed the peak rate of infection and could continue to stem the spread of COVID-19 with proper action.