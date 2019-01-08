A Marine master sergeant went on a social media tirade blaming underage girls for statutory rape, and is now in hot water

caption US Marines salute during a ceremony in August 2018. A Marine is being investigated for making comments on social media blaming underage girls for statutory rape. source Lance Cpl. Audrey Rampton/US Marine Corps

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is looking into a Marine who posted comments blaming underage girls for statutory rape, Task & Purpose reported.

“All these young girls are NOT innocent victims,” Master Sergeant Mark McBride wrote.

Following a nude photo sharing scandal involving the now-defunct Facebook group Marines United, the Corps has tightened social media protocol.

The Marine Corps is investigating a master sergeant who recently went on a social media tirade blaming underage girls for statutory rape, Task & Purpose reported.

A Facebook post revealing his inflammatory comments includes screen shots of recent status updates, which now appear to have been made private. In response to comments on his status updates, Master Sgt. Mark McBride repeated his position that underage girls – and their parents – are partially responsible for behaviors that he believes tempt adult men.

“Keep blaming the Lions for eating people who jump in the cage, teach your kids to STAY AWAY!” one status reads. In another, he asks, “Fellas who has ever had a Grown ass Woman before they were 18!???”

McBride wrote that he doesn’t condone men to have sex with underage girls, but that the underage girls and their parents bear some responsibility.

“However all these young girls are NOT innocent victims,” McBride wrote.

Business Insider reviewed the Facebook post after it was tweeted by #NotInMyMarineCorps, a group dedicated to ending sexual harassment and assault in the military.

T&P’s Jeff Schogol reported that McBride’s comments were part of a conversation about rap artist R. Kelly and a new documentary about decades of alleged sexual abuse by the rapper.

First Lt. Samir J. Glenn-Roundtree, spokesman for the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, told T&P that once notified of the comments, McBride’s unit forwarded them to NCIS.

McBride was not able to be reached Tuesday for comment.