There’s a new ‘Mario Kart’ game coming to smartphones this summer, and Android users will be able to try it first for free

caption “Mario Kart” is one of Nintendo’s most popular franchises. source Nintendo

Mario Kart fans will soon be able to play the game on their smartphones: “Mario Kart Tour” is coming to mobile devices later this summer.

Android users in the United States and Japan can sign-up for a closed beta test on Nintendo’s website; the exclusive test will run from May 22 and June 4. Not everyone who applies will be invited to participate, and beta participants will be chosen at random.

“Mario Kart” is one of Nintendo’s best-selling franchises: “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” has sold 16.69 million copies since it was released in April 2017. While the Nintendo Switch already lets fans take “Mario Kart” on the go, a mobile version of the game would bring even more potential fans in the fold.

It’s unclear if “Mario Kart Tour” will play like previous games in the series; Nintendo may need to cut down on features and simplify the gameplay to make the game work on smartphones. Microsoft’s popular racing franchise, “Forza,” just released a mobile entry called “Forza Street” that shifts the gameplay completely. When playing “Forza Street,” the car drives automatically, and players try to time button presses to increase their speed.

Nintendo has been making a slow but successful entry into the mobile gaming market with some of its most popular franchises. “Fire Emblem Heroes” has generated more than $500 million with microtransactions, while “Super Mario Run” and “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” have been well-received by fans as scaled-down versions of familiar games.

Visit Nintendo’s official site to sign up for the “Mario Kart Tour” beta; registration will stay open until May 7.