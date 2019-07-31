Mario Lopez apologizes for making ‘ignorant and insensitive’ comments about parents supporting transgender children

caption Mario Lopez is a host on “Access Hollywood.” source Getty/Rich Polk, Stringer

Mario Lopez came under fire for saying that it was “dangerous” for parents to support their transgender children in an interview in June.

After his comments resurfaced earlier this week, people took to social media to express their anger and disappointment at the “Access Hollywood” host.

Now, Lopez has issued an apology, calling his previous statements “ignorant and insensitive.”

Mario Lopez issued an apology after controversial comments he made about transgender children and their parents had come under fire.

Lopez called his statements “ignorant and insensitive” in an apology issued to INSIDER on Wednesday.

“The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were,” the statement reads. “I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”

The transphobic comments originated during an appearance on “The Candace Owens Show” in June, when Lopez shared his thoughts on what Owens referred to as the “weird trend” of parents accepting their child’s gender identity.

“If you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination,” Lopez said.

“It’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.”

Lopez later confused gender identity with sexuality, telling Owens, “When you’re a kid … you don’t know anything about sexuality yet. You’re just a kid.”

Since Lopez’s comments resurfaced earlier this week, he’s been called out by countless people on Twitter, including “Queer Eye” stars Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown.