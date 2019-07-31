‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness slams Mario Lopez for his transphobic comments: ‘If you’re not raising a child who is part of the LGBTQ+ community you should really be quiet’

caption Jonathan Van Ness spoke up in support of trans children after Mario Lopez made some controversial comments. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness took to Twitter to call out Mario Lopez, after the “Access” host’s transphobic comments from last month resurfaced.

In June, Lopez said it was “dangerous” for parents to support their transgender children. “It’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on,” the host said.

“If you’re not raising a child who is part of the LGBTQ+ community you should really be quiet. You don’t need to understand what you do not know,” Van Ness tweeted in response to Lopez’s comments.

Van Ness also said Lopez’s “causal transphobia is par for the course” in his tweet.

“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness slammed Mario Lopez after the host’s transphobic comments from June resurfaced on Twitter earlier this week.

“If you’re not raising a child who is part of the LGBTQ+ community you should really be quiet,” Van Ness tweeted on Wednesday.

“You don’t need to understand what you do not know,” the star added.

Van Ness also called out Candace Owens, the conservative talk show host who interviewed Lopez, for her equally close-minded comments.

“You both need to do better, your causal transphobia is par for the course,” Van Ness said in his tweet.

If you’re not raising a child who is part of the LGBTQ+ community you should really be quiet. You don’t need to understand what you do not know. You both need to do better, your causal transphobia is par for the course. Christianity says leave judgment to god. @MarioLopezExtra — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) July 31, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, Van Ness elaborated on the dangers that many trans and nonbinary people deal with regularly.

“Trans & Non binary people face violence, death, homelessness, discrimination because of this constant lack of understanding and need to judge” the star wrote.

The persecution that trans & non binary people face bc some small minded people are blindly identified with the gender binary is deadly. Trans & Non binary people face violence, death, homelessness, discrimination because of this constant lack of understanding and need to judge. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) July 31, 2019

During an appearance on “The Candace Owens Show” in June, Lopez shared his thoughts on what Owens referred to as the “weird trend” of parents accepting their child’s gender identity.

“If you’re three years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination,” Lopez said.

“It’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.”

Lopez later confused gender identity with sexuality, telling Owens, “When you’re a kid … you don’t know anything about sexuality yet. You’re just a kid.”

Since Lopez’s comments resurfaced earlier this week, he’s been called out by countless people on Twitter, including Van Ness, and his “Queer Eye” costar Karamo Brown.

“Healthy & safe dialogue w/ kids is neither abusive, neglectful or ‘dangerous,'” Brown tweeted on Wednesday.

I’m disappointed to read @MarioLopezExtra comments about parent’s who support their child’s openes about their gender identity. As a social worker I am trained to identify abuse or neglect of a child. Healthy & safe dialogue w/ kids is neither abusive, neglectful or “dangerous.” https://t.co/aTkL2sLm4u — Karamo Brown (@Karamo) July 31, 2019

He added that he doesn’t think Lopez should be “canceled,” but instead could use the opportunity to learn.

“I do believe he should be given the opportunity to learn why his comments are harmful to trans youth and their parents,” Brown said in a subsequent tweet.

“Mario, I’m ready to talk when you are,” the “Queer Eye” star added.

I don’t think @MarioLopezExtra should be ‘canceled’. But I do believe he should be given the opportunity to learn why his comments are harmful to trans youth and their parents. Mario, I’m ready to talk when you are. — Karamo Brown (@Karamo) July 31, 2019

Representatives for Mario Lopez didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.