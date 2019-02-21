Mark Consuelos says he and Kelly Ripa broke up a week before they eloped and he ‘stalked’ her to get her back

- source
- Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
- Mark Consuelos confirmed that he and Kelly Ripa briefly broke up one week before the two eloped in Las Vegas back in 1996.
- During an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” Wednesday, Consuelos said both of them had to make an appearance on a Mother’s Day episode of “Live With Regis and Kathie Lee” after splitting, but Ripa wouldn’t talk to him.
- “That made me go crazy,” he said. “So I followed her into Central Park. I stalked her, and then we went back to my place and got married the next day.”
- The two have been married for 22 years and have three children.
- Ripa also told the same story while on the “Comments By Celebs” podcast in July 2018.
- Neither Ripa nor Conseulos explained what caused their brief breakup.
- Watch Consuelos tell the story below.