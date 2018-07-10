Mark Cuban explains the steps any parent should take when their child has an idea for a business — whether you think it’s good or not

caption Mark Cuban has a new book called “Kid Start-Up”. source “Shark Tank”/ABC

Parents can often get in the way of their children’s success.

So when your child shows an entrepreneurial streak at a young age, you should take their ideas seriously and let them play out naturally.

That’s what Mark Cuban, the billionaire investor and “Shark Tank” personality, wrote in his upcoming book “Kid Start-Up,” set for release in August. The book is Cuban’s second on the subject of child entrepreneurship, following 2017’s “How Any Kid Can Start a Business,” co-written by Shaan Patel and Ian McCue.

“Parents can support their children’s business plans in a couple of ways, the first being coming up with an action plan that the parent and child can both fill out,” Cuban told Business Insider in an email.

“The action plan lays out the details such as how many hours per week will you need to work, what materials you will need, and how you will sell your product or service,” he continued. “This will help the parent gauge whether or not the business idea is semi-feasible.”

Cuban said that by setting realistic goals with your child and encouraging their ideas, you can teach them good business judgment, an important skill at any age.

“Being an entrepreneur means having to learn, focus, and connect to people and these are all traits that are valuable throughout life. Learning this when you are young is especially crucial, and will set you up for success and to be more open to other opportunities,” Cuban told Business Insider.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s the video game Fortnite or making and selling slime,” he said. “Finding something they want to learn about and helping them find things to read about sets a natural path to turning that knowledge into a business.”

It’s an important lesson for entrepreneurs – both young and old.