When Mark Cuban drives his 15-year-old daughter to school, he rolls down the windows and blasts hip-hop while she ‘buries her head’

Mark Cuban is the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a “Shark Tank” star.

Cuban told Vanity Fair that, when he drives his 15-year-old daughter to school, he embarrasses her by rolling down the windows and blasting hip-hop music.

It might be a way of keeping his famous, wealthy family down to earth.

Mark Cuban and his 15-year-old daughter have different ideas of what it means to be cool.

For Cuban’s daughter, Alexis, listening to hip-hop on the drive to school is cool. But Cuban wants his daughter to “own it.”

As Cuban, billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks and “Shark Tank” star, told Vanity Fair in a video feature on his daily routine, “I’ll roll down the windows and, if there’s a good song, I’ll just crank it up, and she buries her head.”

It gets worse.

Cuban said that he recently came across a song about him, “Mark Cuban,” by Lil Phag. (From the chorus: “Mark Cuban, always win never lose. Mark Cuban, I’m a shark, who are you?”)

“Being the dad that I am,” Cuban told Vanity Fair, “in the mornings I’ve got to just jam it out. So I drive my kids crazy.”

Cuban is hardly the only celebrity dad to make his kids want to disappear. Soccer star David Beckham said on “The Late Late Late Show with James Corden” that he accompanied his son Brooklyn, now 19 years old, on his first date.

Meanwhile, Parenting.com reported that Will Smith frequently tries to kiss his son, Jaden, now 20 years old, in front of cameras.

Cuban didn’t specify in the interview with Vanity Fair, but it’s possible that the humiliation is just another way to keep his family down-to-earth.

As Cuban once said in an interview with Dallas-based news channel WFAA, his biggest fear is that his kids will “grow up to be entitled jerks.” He went on: “I caught it with my oldest daughter. I’m like, ‘You’re not all that.'”