Mark Cuban wants the US government to give every household a $1,000 stimulus check every 2 weeks that expires if it’s not spent within 10 days

Billionaire Mark Cuban tweeted out a spending plan he thinks the US government should use to help boost spending, jobs, and businesses.

He suggested giving American households $1,000 every two weeks for the next two months with the caveat that the money be spent in 10 days or else it would expire.

“It’s time for trickle-up economics,” Cuban said, suggesting the government hire millions of unemployed people for contact tracing.

Mark Cuban, billionaire investor and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, tweeted over the weekend that the US government should give its 128 million households $1,000 dollar stimulus checks every two weeks for the next two months as part of a spending program to boost demand in the US economy in order to keep businesses alive.

Americans received stimulus checks from the federal government as apart of the first coronavirus related relief package known as the CARES Act. Another coronavirus bailout bill was passed the House Democrats but is unlikely to get by the Republican-controlled Senate. But according to Cuban, unless Americans are spending money businesses will continue to suffer.

The thinking behind Cuban’s $500 billion plan is that it would fuel commerce enough to keep essential products and services afloat as well as most businesses.

In addition, because this will take time, we need to consider an interim spending stimulus program. All 128m households could get a $1k check every 2 weeks for the next 2 months that MUST BE SPENT WITHIN 10 DAYS OF RECEIPT OR IT EXPIRES. This "use it or lose it" prog will — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 17, 2020

Cuban, a proponent of “trickle-up” economics, is calling for the federal government to hire millions of Americans for contact tracing and coronavirus testing in order to address the country’s historic unemployment rate – the worst it’s been since the Great Depression – and said the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) “didn’t work”.

It's time for trickle up economics. We need a transitional fed jobs program that trains and hires millions for a federal tracking/tracing/testing program as well as for support for at risk populations including long term care. We need to dent unemployment with stable jobs — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 17, 2020

When it comes to returning to work, Cuban said workers should listen to epidemiologists and experts about the coronavirus – not billionaires.