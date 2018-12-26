Mark Cuban just bought a $19 million Laguna Beach vacation home that comes with concierge service and walls that open up to views of the Pacific Ocean. Here’s a look inside.

caption The house includes a private pool and Pacific Ocean views. source Andrew Bramasco

Mark Cuban just bought a $19 million beachfront mansion in California to use as a vacation home.

The Laguna Beach villa is part of an exclusive community that gives residents access to hotel amenities that include a concierge, room service, housekeeping, and a spa.

The modern, six-bedroom home includes walls that disappear to open up to the outdoor space and private pool.

A $19 million beachfront California mansion just sold to Mark Cuban, billionaire investor and “Shark Tank” star.

Cuban bought the villa as a vacation home, according to Villa Real Estate. Agent John Stanaland, who sold the house to Cuban last week, said it was the highest sale in Laguna Beach’s exclusive Montage Residences community in 2018. Cuban will have access to Montage’s hotel amenities, including a concierge, room service, housekeeping, and spa.

Take a look inside the ultra-modern and luxurious 3 Montage Way, Cuban’s new vacation spot.

It’s part of an exclusive oceanfront community called Montage Residences, where residents can access hotel amenities that include the concierge, room service, housekeeping, and a spa.

The home has 7,867 square feet of living space, decorated in an airy and bright California style.

There are six cheerfully decorated bedrooms.

Some have décor that nods to the beach …

… while others look ready to host children.

The home seems well-equipped to host guests.

One entire wall of this bedroom opens up for access to the outdoor space.

There are seven 3/4 bathrooms …

… which have a spa-like feel.

A private home office also opens up to the outdoors.

The home puts a focus on indoor-outdoor living.

Mahogany and glass doors disappear into the walls, opening up the indoor areas to views of the ocean.

“High ceilings complete the airy ambience perfect for enjoying the golden hues of each Pacific sunset,” the listing reads.

Outside, there’s a private pool …

… along with outdoor furniture for al fresco lounging and entertaining …

… and an outdoor kitchen complete with grill and sink.

The luxe interior is just as inviting as the outdoor space.

Electronic systems to control the lighting, environment, and audio visual are integrated into the home.

Downstairs is another spacious living area, with three TV screens and a wraparound sofa.

But the most impressive part of the lower level just might be the wine cellar, which appears to have room for hundreds of bottles.

“This contemporary home seamlessly interfaces interior and exterior spaces for a luxurious seaside living experience,” Villa Real Estate says of the house.

Cuban’s new vacation home, which was built in 2010, was originally listed for just under $26 million.

