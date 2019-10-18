Oracle employees and tech workers mourn CEO Mark Hurd, who died at the age of 62

caption Mark Hurd delivers a keynote address during the 2013 Oracle Open World conference on September 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. The week-long Oracle Open World conference runs through September 26 source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Oracle CEO Mark Hurd died on Friday at the age of 62, just over a month after he took a leave of absence from the company to focus on his health.

Oracle founder and CTO Larry Ellison announced the news in a post on Hurd’s personal website.

“Mark was my close and irreplaceable friend, and trusted colleague. Oracle has lost a brilliant and beloved leader who personally touched the lives of so many of us during his decade at Oracle,” Ellison wrote. “I know that many of us are inconsolable right now, but we are left with memories and a sense of gratitude…that we had the opportunity to get know Mark, the opportunity to work with him…and become his friend.”

Read more: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd has died at the age of 62

Hurd joined Oracle in 2010, and was named co-CEO with Safra Catz after Elison stepped down from the position in 2014. Previously, Hurd served as CEO of Hewlett-Packard, where his tenure ended amid allegations of sexual harassment (though the company found no evidence of wrongdoing, apart from irregularities in his expense reports.)

After news of Hurd’s passing broke, Oracle employees immediately took to social media to mourn.

“Saddened at the loss of our leader, Mark Hurd,” Ann Rombach, Oracle’s principal talent advisor, wrote on Twitter. “He was blissfully unapologetic about his fierce competitive nature, and drive to win.”

Saddened at the loss of our leader, Mark Hurd. I'll never forget gathering in the atrium of the Oracle campus and hearing him talk to the Responsys team about coming over to Oracle. He was blissfully unapologetic about his fierce competitive nature, and drive to win. RIP. — Ann Rombach (@annrombach1) October 18, 2019

Other Oracle employees recounted stories of their experiences interacting with and working alongside him.

Just got word our CEO and leader Mark Hurd passed away, sad day @Oracle, glad I had an opportunity to interact with him during my time here. My thoughts are with his family and extended Oracle family during this time — bkuhlsf (@bkuhlsf) October 18, 2019

My heart and condolences go out to Mark Hurd and his family. As a member of the @Oracle family, words simply cannot express the sadness that his family, the Oracle family and many around the world are feeling about his loss. #RIPMarkHurd #MarkHurd pic.twitter.com/7CR6fq4zI5 — Greg Jensen (@GregJensen10) October 18, 2019

@MarkHurd He was an amazing leader and a true mentor for my entire first year at Oracle. I will miss him dearly. https://t.co/4VMyfGI03L — Rob Tarkoff (@rtarkoff) October 18, 2019

Others in the tech industry also took to Twitter to share stories and talk about his legacy in the tech world.

Saddened by the loss of Mark Hurd. He was a self-made success in the industry & presided over mega accomplishments. While we competed vigorously in the market, we enjoyed professional respect. My heartfelt prayers are with Mark’s family on this solemn day. — Bill McDermott (@BillRMcDermott) October 18, 2019

Incredibly sad news today. Mark Hurd has passed at the age or 62. Mark was always a professional, willing to take on any challenge, and was a real asset to both @Oracle and the tech industry. I always enjoyed our conversations, & he will be missed. R.I.P. https://t.co/KJOFJTeOyA — Brendan Witcher (@BrendanWitcher) October 18, 2019