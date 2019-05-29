A teen snuck into Mar-a-Lago when Trump was visiting simply by walking through a Secret Service checkpoint

Mark Lindblom was sentenced to a year of probation on Tuesday for sneaking into Mar-a-Lago while President Donald Trump and his family were visiting over Thanksgiving.

The teen from Washington, DC, who attends the University of Wisconsin, told a federal magistrate that he “wanted to see how far” he could get.

He accessed the Palm Beach, Florida, golf club through a Secret Service checkpoint in an underground tunnel at which he told agents he was a member.

He then wandered around for 20 minutes before he was arrested.

An 18-year-old college student stuck into Mar-a-Lago while President Donald Trump and his family were visiting wandered around for 20 minutes before getting caught.

Mark Lindblom was sentenced to a year of probation on Tuesday after pleading guilty to entering a restricted building or grounds, the Palm Beach Post reported.

According to court documents seen by The Post, Lindblom accessed the Palm Beach, Florida, golf club the day after Thanksgiving 2018 through a Secret Service checkpoint in an underground tunnel, at which he told agents he was a member.

The teen from Washington, DC, who attends the University of Wisconsin told a federal magistrate: “I wanted to see how far I could get.”

Lindblom said he had no malicious intentions when he entered the property and wandered around, and he didn’t realize the gravity of his actions until watching a video of the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan, in which Reagan, his press officer, a police officer and a Secret Service agent were hit by bullets.

“These men and women are dedicated to serve us and protect the president,” he said. “I’m so sorry for wasting their time.”

Lindblom’s grandparents are members of the nearby Palm Beach Bath & Tennis Club, and the teen accessed Mar-a-Lago by walking down the beach the clubs share.

He said he ignored a sign that said “UNITED STATES SECRET SERVICE RESTRICTED AREA,” before telling agents he was a member.

In a statement to CBS News, the Secret Service said Lindblom “did not come into contact with the President or First Lady because of the layered security system in place at the club.”

Assistant US Attorney John McMillan called Lindblom’s actions a “foolish decision he did on a lark,” according to The Post.

McMillan said Mar-a-Lago has raised its security measures, according to the Associated Press.

A Chinese woman was arrested in March after she told Secret Service at Mar-a-Lago that she was there to use the pool.

The woman, Yujing Zhang, is facing more serious charges and was found to be carrying cellphones, a computer and other electronic equipment. She pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.