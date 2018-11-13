Mark Meadows doesn’t ‘anticipate’ running for another term as chairman of powerful conservative Freedom Caucus

caption Rep. Mark Meadows, chair of the House Freedom Caucus source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Mark Meadows told INSIDER he is unsure of whether he will run for another term as chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Meadows has served as chairman for the past two years.

While the group gained several recruits in the 2018 midterm elections, they have lost some power as Democrats have taken back the majority in the House.

WASHINGTON – Mark Meadows, the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, seemed unsure of whether or not he would run again for another term to head the group when the new Congress convenes in January.

“I don’t anticipate doing that,” Meadows told INSIDER on Tuesday when asked if he would seek another term. “But I don’t know.”

“Really at this point, I think probably the biggest thing they’ll make nominations in January, so I don’t know,” he added.

The HFC, which proved to be a powerful faction of the House’s most conservative members in recent years, does not have term limits for chairman, according to an aide. Meadows succeeded Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan two years ago, who was the chairman since their founding in 2015.

While the HFC has considerable influence and close relationships with President Donald Trump, they will have lost much of the upper hand they held during the past two years.

Still, there is optimism for the group, as they were able to make several gains with potential recruits during the midterm elections despite Republican losses across the board.