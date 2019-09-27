Mark Ronson didn’t intend to come out as sapiosexual: ‘I do not consider myself part of any marginalized community’

caption Mark Ronson performs his single “Late Night Feelings” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in June. source Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Mark Ronson recently made headlines for seeming to “come out” as sapiosexual, which describes someone who identifies as being sexually attracted to intelligence.

In an interview with Rolling Stone on Wednesday, however, Ronson clarified that his words were taken out of context.

“I apologize if anybody misunderstood or took offense to it,” he said. “The fact that I would go on and sort of declare myself – as like, a heterosexual white male – part of any marginalized community was terrifying to me, or just embarrassing.”

“I do not consider myself part of any marginalized community and I apologize if anybody misunderstood or took offense to it,” he told Rolling Stone’s Patrick Doyle on Wednesday.

Ronson clarified his comments at Rolling Stone’s “In Conversation” event, held at Ralph Lauren’s New York City Prince Street location. After Doyle alluded to Ronson’s “personal life” making headlines recently, Ronson replied lightheartedly, “Are you referring to me outing myself as sapiosexual?”

He went on to say that he’s refrained from addressing the news because he assumed people would watch the original interview and understand the context.

“I was like, ‘Oh, everyone’s gonna watch this interview and realize that’s obviously not what I meant,'” Ronson said, “but that’s not what happens on Twitter anymore.”

i did a candid in-conversation with @RollingStone. at the end, i addressed something that happened last week.https://t.co/xDd7br5AQF — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) September 27, 2019

Last week, the superproducer appeared on an episode of the talk show “Good Morning Britain,” which he described as having a “fast, tabloid-y pace.”

“They had previously aired a segment on sapiosexuality, and they were like, ‘Mark, how do you feel about sapiosexuality?'” he explained. “And I was like, ‘Well, what is it?’ And they said, ‘When you’re attracted to intelligence.'”

“I was like, ‘That sounds great. Of course, who wouldn’t be?'” he continued. “And they were like basically like, ‘OK, that’s it everybody: Mark Ronson identifies himself as sapiosexual. That’s great.'”

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songwriter said that he didn’t realize he had said anything incendiary until he saw his remarks begin to populate headlines.

“It sounds like I went on a TV show to be like, ‘Guys, I have some big news,'” he joked. “And the fact that I would go on and sort of declare myself – as like, a heterosexual white male – part of any marginalized community was terrifying to me, or just embarrassing.”

Watch the video of Ronson’s interview with Rolling Stone below.