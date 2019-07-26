Mark Ruffalo has been encouraging a fan to ‘love herself’ for 5 years, and people are melting over the actor’s dedication to her wellness

Mark Ruffalo has been encouraging a Twitter user named @gyllendaya to “love herself” since 2014.

The fan tweeted the “Avengers: Endgame” star screenshots of their previous exchanges on social media, attached a selfie to her message, and wrote: “Even tho I’m having a hard time, I’m still trying to follow your advice to love myself.”

In response, Ruffalo said, “Look at you! It sounds so easy to say ‘love yourself’ but like anything worth a d— in life it takes practice, patience, and your daily attention. When those concepts are applied, especially patience, we can change ourselves and even the world around us.”

Mark Ruffalo has been encouraging a fan to “love herself” over Twitter for five years and it has the internet’s attention.

On Thursday, the “Avengers: Endgame” star responded to a tweet sent by a user named @gyllendaya, who has been updating the actor on her journey to self-acceptance over the years.

“Look at you! It sounds so easy to say ‘love yourself’ but like anything worth a d— in life it takes practice, patience, and your daily attention. When those concepts are applied, especially patience, we can change ourselves and even the world around us,” Ruffalo said.

Look at you! It sounds so easy to say “love yourself” but like anything worth a damn in life it takes practice, patience, and your daily attention. When those concepts are applied, especially patience, we can change ourselves and even the world around us. https://t.co/AFaJJkZZXb — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 26, 2019

Ruffalo’s tweet was in response to the fan, whose name appears to be Juliette, sharing screenshots of their past interactions on social media and providing an update on her wellbeing.

“Even tho I’m having a hard time, I’m still trying to follow your advice to love myself. Thank you again Mark. This is me now,” she previously wrote, sharing a selfie.

2014, 2017. Now it’s 2019, should I make you an update on my life @MarkRuffalo?

Even tho I’m having a hard time, I’m still trying to follow your advice to love myself. Thank you again Mark. This is me now. pic.twitter.com/0PxsgaAm1T — juliette & the avocados (@gyllendaya) June 28, 2019

Naturally, she was thrilled about Ruffalo’s continued support.

literally can’t stop smiling at this tweet IM THE HAPPIEST GUYS pic.twitter.com/fZDJcWpanu — juliette & the avocados (@gyllendaya) July 26, 2019

Maybe I cried. Thank you Mark for those inspiring words! Like you said, it takes times but it worths it! Much love from France???? — juliette & the avocados (@gyllendaya) July 26, 2019

Ruffalo has actually been motivating Juliette to accept herself for the past five years. It began in July 2014, when she asked the actor to share advice for “people who don’t have self-confidence.” In response, he told her: “Got to love yourself.”

When the fan explained that “it’s not easy,” Ruffalo said: “I know it’s not easy but it’s where you must start. Start in your heart. The love is already there.”

Three years later, she posted a new selfie, telling the “Thor: Ragnarok” star that his “advice still [inspires] me.”

“This is me now and I feel way more confident,” she wrote.

It's been 3 years but your advice still inspire me. This is me now and I feel way more confident. Thank you Mark ???? pic.twitter.com/TJJ1RVO8ra — juliette & the avocados (@gyllendaya) June 25, 2017

Ruffalo spotted the tweet and said, “Looking good! Happy to hear it’s going well. Best.”

Looking good! Happy to hear it's going well. Best. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 15, 2017

The actor has been known to use his Twitter to share his thoughts on environmental issues, explain his stance on politics, and share throwback photos.

In this case, fans online gushed over Ruffalo’s continued support of the fan and called him the “sweetest person.”

INSIDER has reached out to the Twitter user and Ruffalo about the sweet exchange, and have not heard back at the time of this post.