Mark Ruffalo suggested Benicio Del Toro should join the Marvel movies, and Chris Evans had to remind him that Del Toro already is

Mark Ruffalo forgot that Benicio Del Toro is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • “Avengers: Endgame” co-stars Chris Evans (who plays Captain America/ Steve Rogers) and Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk/ Bruce Banner) were asked if there’s an actor they think should be added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during a new interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”
  • After Ruffalo suggested Benicio Del Toro, Evans chimed in and said: “He’s in the Marvel Universe.”
  • Del Toro has appeared as The Collector in three Marvel films: “Thor: The Dark World (in one of the end-credit scenes), “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”
  • Ruffalo and Evans then agreed that Nicholas Cage would be a great addition.
