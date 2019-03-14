Mark Ruffalo, who ‘got in a lot of trouble’ for spoiling ‘Avengers,’ asked to do press with loose-lipped Tom Holland. Instead, he was paired with ‘tight-lipped’ Chris Evans.

Mark Ruffalo says that he wanted to do press for “Avengers: Endgame” with frequent spoiler Tom Holland, but instead he got partnered with “tight-lipped” Chris Evans.

“I asked to be paired with him during the press, and they rejected that,” Ruffalo said during an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday.

The actor, known for playing Bruce Banner/Hulk, went on to say that before he could finish his sentence, he was told that he couldn’t be partnered with Holland.

“I was like, ‘What about me and Tom…’ I didn’t even get ‘Holland’ out,” he said.

The 51-year-old added that if he were paired with Holland for interviews, he’d use the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star as a “human spoiler shield,” so he wouldn’t get in trouble for spilling secrets.

Ruffalo went on to say that he’ll be doing press with Evans, who’s a pro at keeping his mouth shut.

“I could just sit there and be beautiful,” Mark joked. “He’s amazing at everything.

Ruffalo added: “He’s tight-lipped. He’s Captain America, I’m just Bruce Banner.”

Despite the actor’s reputation for saying too much during interviews, Ruffalo was careful not to reveal anything later on the “Tonight Show” when Fallon hooked him up to a lie detector and asked him questions about “Endgame,” which hits theaters on Friday, April 26.

caption Mark Ruffalo took a lie detector test on “The Tonight Show.” source NBC

Read more: Captain Marvel meets the Avengers in the new ‘Endgame’ trailer

Both Ruffalo and Holland are known for accidentally revealing details about the Marvel franchise. It’s also the reason why “Avengers” co-star Don Cheadle (who plays War Machine) refuses to do press with Ruffalo.

“He runs his mouth a lot,” Cheadle said during an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in January.

He went on to say: “I don’t need to be sitting next to him when he blows the whole reveal of the movie.”

Cheadle’s remark was a reference to Ruffallo actually spoiling the ending of “Infinity War” during a 2017 interview. The video resurfaced after “Avengers: Infinity War” was released in April 2018. In it, Ruffalo said, “Wait ’til you see this next one [“Infinity War”]. Everybody dies,” while Cheadle looked at him in shock.

Ruffalo’s tendency to speak too much also resulted in a running joke with “Avengers” directors Anthony and Joe Russo. After the actor appeared on “The Tonight Show” in October 2018, he pretended to give away the ending and the then-unknown title of the fourth “Avengers” film. In response, the Russo brothers tweeted Ruffalo and said, “Mark, you’re fired.”

Mark, you’re fired. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 6, 2018

“I got in got in a lot of trouble,” Ruffalo told Fallon of the incident.

Another example of Ruffalo’s spoiler habit includes the time that he accidentally live-streamed the sound from the first 20 minutes of ” Thor: Ragnarok” on his Instagram.

Holland has had his fair share of controversies, too, which earned him the title of “least trustworthy” by his “Infinity War” co-stars. In the past, he spoiled “Infinity War” for a theater of excited fans. Co-star Benedict Cumberbatch also said that doing interviews with the young star feels like “chaperoning.”

Watch Ruffalo’s “Tonight Show” interview below (he talks about spoilers at 2:47).