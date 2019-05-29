Mark Wahlberg’s daughter wanted to start playing basketball so he called in 4-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler to help get her into the WNBA

caption Mark Wahlberg, his daughter Gracie, and NBA star Jimmy Butler. source Instagram / Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg’s daughter told him that she wanted to start playing basketball.

So, in true Wahlberg style, he called up his NBA buddy Jimmy “Buckets” Butler to help teach her.

He posted a short video of the lesson on his Instagram page, which you can watch below.

It’s classic Wahlberg.

If your young daughter wants to learn how to shoot hoops what do you, as her father, do?

Well, if you happen to be Hollywood hardman Mark Wahlberg you just phone up your buddy Jimmy Butler, the four-time NBA All-Star at the Philadelphia 76ers, and enlist his help to teach her how to ball and prepare for life in the WNBA.

Wahlberg posted a clip of his 9-year-old girl Gracie’s lesson with Butler on his Instagram page.

“My Gracie said she wanted to start playing basketball … so I got her a coach,” Wahlberg says in the clip.

Wahlberg then asks his daughter who her coach is, and she excitedly yells “Jimmy!”

Butler is one of the most famous faces in basketball because of his distinctive fashion sense, his social media presence, and, of course, his playing style.

One of the top 15 players in the league, Jimmy “Buckets” is one of the NBA’s ultimate two-way players as he is proficient in defense and offense.

But Butler believes he’s also got what it takes to teach. He told Wahlberg he’s “the best coach ever.”

Wahlberg ended the video by saying: “Jimmy Butler coaching little Gracie, oh God. WNBA here we come.”

In the caption, Wahlberg said: “Girls ball the best!”

Watch the clip here: