A snooker player turned up to press conference naked after winning a world title and $575,000 in cash — here’s why

Mark Williams won a third world title and stripped naked for the snooker media.

Before the start of this season, Williams had not won a ranking event since 2011 – but he has now returned to the top of the sport.

Mark Williams doesn’t just win world snooker championships.

He wins them in style, strips naked, then answers the media’s questions wearing nothing but an awkward and uncomfortable smile.

At 43 years old, Williams outclassed John Higgins 18-16 in a gripping tournament final at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

Before the start of this season, Williams had not won a ranking event since 2011. He was so unconvinced that he would return to the pinnacle of the sport that he made a promise: if he won a world title for the third time in his career, he would address the media completely naked.

After besting Higgins in the final on Monday, Williams knew what he had to do – and we have the video to prove it.

As promised, Mark Williams has arrived for his press conference as world champion – naked!

It has been a remarkable year for Williams. He won the Northern Ireland Open and German Masters earlier this season and has now added a third world title to his honours roll.

“The turnaround in the past 12 months is something I cannot work out,” Williams told BBC Sport. “I am very surprised how well I have done. I did not think there was another title in me 12 months ago.

“If there is another world title in me, that would be unbelievable. If there is not, then I can’t grumble.”

Williams won £425,000 ($575,000) in tournament prize money.