Mark Zuckerberg reportedly blamed Sheryl Sandberg for the Cambridge Analytica fallout, making her worry for her job

Mark Zuckerberg allegedly met with his COO, Sheryl Sandberg, in the spring and said he blamed her for the fallout over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to a new Wall Street Journal report.

The reports says that Sandberg told friends after the meeting that she wondered if she should be worried about her job.

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told Sandberg this spring that he blamed her and her teams for the fallout from a scandal involving a research firm that improperly accessed Facebook users’ data for political purposes ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Zuckerberg is said to have told Sandberg that she should have been more aggressive in tackling the troublesome content.

Following her meeting with Zuckerberg, Sandberg allegedly told friends that she wondered whether she should be worried about her job.

A New York Times report last week detailed how Sandberg oversaw an “aggressive lobbying campaign” in the aftermath of the scandal. In a Facebook post after the story was published, Sandberg said she had been unaware of Facebook’s involvement with a public-relations firm called Definers Public Affairs, which The Times said disseminated research to journalists linking the billionaire George Soros to anti-Facebook movements.

Zuckerberg later supported Sandberg, telling reporters last week that Sandberg is a “very important partner to me, and continues to be, and will continue to be.”

Sandberg has been COO of Facebook since 2008, and is author of the bestselling women’s empowerment book “Lean In.”