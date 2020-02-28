A drunken late-night assault allegation has roiled the secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg’s private family office

source Presidencia de la República Mexicana; Anthony Quintano; Kauai Police Department; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Over the past three years, multiple personal aides to Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have been accused of serious misconduct by their colleagues.

One former staffer accused the manager of Zuckerberg’s Hawaii properties of assaulting her after a night of drinking, sparking a hospital visit and police investigation.

A Business Insider investigation into the Facebook CEO’s secretive family office has uncovered a workplace in crisis over the family’s handling of allegations of sexual harassment, racism, and transphobia.

Some workers say they have lost faith in the organization’s capacity to fairly investigate and resolve disputes.

The turmoil offers a rare glimpse inside the ultra-secretive world of billionaire family offices.

A spokesperson for Zuckerberg described Business Insider’s reporting as “a collection of unfounded rumors, exaggerations, and half-truths which unfairly malign several of our valued employees.”

