Mark Zuckerberg gave an impassioned, Obama-like speech defending Facebook

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg used his keynote speech at Facebook’s developer conference to throw off the shadow of controversy.

He acknowledged Facebook’s missteps and repeated what the company is doing to combat bad actors on the social network.

But, taking a cue from former President Obama’s speeches since he left office, he also forcefully defended the company as a force for good and called on its developers to move forward with a sense of optimism.

On Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off the company’s biggest event of the year, its F8 developer conference in San Francisco, by wasting no time addressing the elephant in the room: the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

And his message, delivered in an Obama-esque speech cadence, was clear: despite how Facebook was weaponized to influence the 2016 presidential election and the Brexit vote, he wants the world to know that Facebook is not inherently evil, but a force for good.

That scandal involved how the data of 87 million Facebook users was scraped and used as a psychological weapon to target voters. The scandal resulted in a #deletefacebook movement, calls for Zuckerberg to resign, and saw the CEO hauled in front of Congress for two days of grueling testimony amid threats to regulate.

Zuckerberg passionately defended his company on Tuesday saying, “We’re all here because we are optimistic about the future. We have real challenges to address but we need to keep that sense of optimism.”

“We need to take a broader view of our responsibility. It’s not enough to just build helpful, powerful tools. We need to make sure they are used for good. And we will,” he said.

source Getty/Justin Sullivan

Sound familiar? His talk clearly echoed the talks former President Obama has been giving since he left office and the Trump administration’s time began.

For instance, in September, 2017, a day after President Trump delivered a speech on terrorism at the U.N. General Assembly, Obama appeared at an event by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and gave a pep talk.