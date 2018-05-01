Mark Zuckerberg just showed off his first new outfit in years — it’ll cost you $1,000 to steal his look

source Getty/Justin Sullivan

Mark Zuckerberg may have finally given up his uniform.

Zuckerberg appeared on stage Tuesday at F8, Facebook’s annual developer conference. While Zuckerberg announced a slew of product news – including the fact that Facebook is introducing its own dating feature – perhaps the biggest surprise of the day was his new look.

Zuckerberg showed up wearing a blue long-sleeved sweater, black jeans, and the same black Nike sneakers as before.

It was a dramatic departure from the standard uniform of a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and gray Nikes that he’s worn at most public appearances for many years now.

If you want to cop Zuckerberg’s new look, it’ll cost you around $1,000. It’s actually hard to get an exact figure: The clothes that Zuck wears are so generic, it’s hard to tell exactly who made the pieces of his new outfit. In fact, if you’re budget-conscious, you could put together a lower-end version for $200 or so.

While it may not sound like much of a switch – Zuck was still dressed pretty casually, after all – the Facebook CEO is notoriously anti-fashion. He’s said in the past that he wears the same uniform each day in order to be more focused and efficient, and seemingly doesn’t even have other clothes in his closet, if this photo is any indication.

“I really want to clear my life to make it so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community,” Zuckerberg said in a 2014 Q&A. “I feel like I’m not doing my job if I spend any of my energy on things that are silly or frivolous about my life.”

Of note: While Zuckerberg has never said so in public, fashionistas believe that each of those grey t-shirts cost about $350, from the designer Brunello Cucinelli.

But Zuckerberg has had a challenging year thanks to the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the resulting Facebook user backlash. While it’s not clear whether his F8 outfit marks a permanent change or a one-time trial, either way, Zuck certainly looks better than he has in years.

Here’s a look back at Zuckerberg over the years – and how you can adopt his new style.

Here’s Zuckerberg back in 2008 at Facebook’s second annual F8 event. This was during the hoodie years — and check out those jeans!

By 2010, Zuckerberg switched to a black hoodie with Facebook symbols embroidered on the front. Here, he’s rocking Brooks running shoes.

Here’s Zuckerberg in 2011. He ditched the hoodie for just a gray t-shirt, jeans, and Brooks sneakers.

source Robert Galbraith/Reuters

Facebook didn’t hold an F8 event in 2012 or 2013. By 2014, Zuckerberg had cleaned his act up a bit on the wardrobe front.

source Robert Galbraith/Reuters

Zuckerberg made the switch to his current uniform of $300-$400 Brunello Cucinelli t-shirts, well-tailored dark denim, and Nike sneakers.

Here’s Zuckerberg at F8 in 2015 in his standard uniform — even the sneakers stayed the same.

source Robert Galbraith/Reuters

By 2016, Zuckerberg had swapped out the black sneakers for a pair of Nike Flyknit Lunar 3 shoes in “wolf gray.”

source Stephen Lam/Reuters

And in 2017, he rocked the same look again.

source Stephen Lam/Reuters

But it all changed in 2018.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Instead of a gray t-shirt, Zuckerberg opted for a navy blue crewneck sweater — one could even call it Facebook blue.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It’s not clear who makes Zuckerberg’s new sweater, but a cashmere-blend navy sweater by Brunello Cucinelli — the designer who makes his t-shirts — costs $725.

This isn’t the sweater he wore on stage, but it is made by a Zuck-approved designer. You can buy your own version online.

If you don’t want to shell out more than $700 for a sweater, J. Crew makes an affordable option that looks nearly identical to Zuck’s.

You can get this sweater for $49.50 – a steal!

Zuckerberg has never revealed what brand of denim he prefers, but any pair of slim-fitting black jeans will do.

This pair is made by Rag & Bone and costs $195.

Too pricey? Gap makes a pair for less than half the price.

source Gap

These black jeans cost $69.95.

Zuckerberg may have changed everything else, but he hasn’t strayed from his beloved Nike’s. At this year’s F8, he wore black-on-black Nike Free RN 2017 sneakers.

Good news: the shoes are on sale right now for $89.99.