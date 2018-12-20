Mark Zuckerberg ridiculed by The Guardian in a mock ‘Year in Review’ video charting Facebook’s disastrous 12 months

caption Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s had a rocky 2018. source REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

The Guardian has mocked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a parody ‘Year in Review’ video.

The video refers back to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Zuckerberg’s evidence to Congress, and the platform’s dwindling number of European users.

Facebook’s 2018 has been so chaotic, there were many more scandals which were omitted from the video.

Facebook’s turbulent year has been ruthlessly mocked by The Guardian, which posted a spoof ‘Year in Review’ Facebook video for CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The video congratulates Zuckerberg on making a new “friend” in Chris Wylie, the man who blew the whistle on the Cambridge Analytica data breach. The Guardian’s sister paper, The Observer, originally broke Wylie’s story.

It also sniped at Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress in April, “You said ‘follow up’ or ‘get back to you’ a lot! 31 times to be exact!” In his testimony, Zuckerberg was criticised for failing to answer many of the lawmakers’ questions.

In a parting shot, the video suggests that Zuckerberg “reconnect” with the millions of European users who ditched Facebook this year.

Savage though the video is, it only scratches the surface of scandals Facebook has faced this year. This has included a series of data breaches (the most recent of which exposed users’ photos), the news that Facebook hired a PR firm to smear critics including George Soros, and accusations that the network facilitated the persecution of the Rohingya in Myanmar.

You can watch the full video here: