Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Sheryl Sandberg and more of Silicon Valley’s tech titans reveal their favorite books for summer reading

- When they’re not busy ideating in Silicon Valley, tech execs like to settle down with a beach read.
- NBC reporter Dylan Byers rounded up book recommendations from tech CEOs in a summer reading list for his newsletter.
For folks seeking an elevated beach read this summer, NBC reporter Dylan Byers asked six tech executives for summer reading recommendations in his newsletter.
Read on for book recommendations from Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Tim Cook, and more.
Mark Zuckerberg — Facebook, CEO
The Last Days of Night by Graham Moore.
A novel about who really invented the lightbulb by the screenwriter behind the Oscar-wining film “The Imitation Game.” It features the intertwining stories of Nikola Tesla, Thomas Edison, and George Westinghouse.
Zuckerberg, who is under fire for Facebook’s dominance, is getting roasted for recommending a book about an inventor who drives his rivals out of business to protect his monopoly.
Sheryl Sandberg — Facebook, COO
The Moment of Lift by Melinda Gates
Philanthropist Melinda Gates writes about the importance of empowering women, and how that action can change the world.
Tim Cook — CEO, Apple
When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi
When a young Stanford neurosurgeon is diagnosed with lung cancer, he sets out to write a memoir about mortality, memory, family, medicine, literature, philosophy, and religion. It’s a tear-jerker, with an epilogue written by his wife Dr. Lucy Kalanithi, who survives him, along with their young daughter.
Shoe Dog by Phil Knight
A memoir by the creator of Nike, Phil Knight.
Dawn Ostroff — Spotify, CCO
Educated by Tara Westover
Westover, raised in the mountains of Idaho in a family of survivalists, didn’t go to school until she was 17. She would go on to earn a PhD from Cambridge University. This memoir chronicles her path towards higher education.
Evan Spiegel — Snap, CEO
Mortal Republic by Edward Watts
A history of how ancient Rome fell into tyranny.
Jeffrey Katzenberg — KndrCo
21 Lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari
Written in 2018, Harari addresses technological and political challenges that humans will have to tackle in the 21st century.
White Working Class by Joan C. Williams
Williams, a law professor, writes “Class consciousness has has been replaced by class cluelessness – and in some cases, even class callousness.”
