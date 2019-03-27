Everyone calm down, the Market Basket grocery store chain is probably ‘ghost-free’

caption Spooky ooky. source Rick Friedman/Getty Images

Someone thought they saw a ghost in a Market Basket Grocery store in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

They posted about it in a private, local Facebook group. Of course, people freaked out.

But a spokesperson for the chain says it’s unlikely that the store haunted.

“As far as we know all of our stores are ghost-free,” a spokesperson told the Boston Globe.

Reassuring!

Some scary stories are reserved for campfires or childhood sleepovers. But apparently things don’t just go bump in the night – they also do in the frozen foods section of a Massachusetts Market Basket of all places.

Really.

According to the Boston Globe, this particular supermarket ghost story can be traced back to a private, local Facebook group.

“This is going to sound really really strange,” a person who has not been identified wrote. “But has anyone seen a ghost in the Wilmington Market Basket?”

Later, in the comments, the original poster elaborated on the nature of the encounter. They wrote that they saw “an old Victorian era woman in her nightgown … near the frozen peas. Lol,” per the Globe. “I saw her and looked away to see if anyone else saw her and when I looked back she was gone.”

Spooky! And even spookier? They’re not the only one with a story like this.

“I’ve seen something like this but … younger,” someone else reportedly wrote. “[Definitely] around that era tho, the clothes and hairstyle.”

An employee commented on the post, agreeing that the grocery store is “definitely haunted,” per the Wilmington Patch.

But a spokesperson for Market Basket nationals isn’t so sure.

“As far as we know all of our stores are ghost-free,” Justine Griffin said in a statement to the Globe. “But if there’s anything to it, she’s probably attracted to our Victorian-era prices.”

Maybe, but do ghosts need to buy groceries?