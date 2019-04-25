MARKETING MASTERCLASS: Here’s how the top CMOs in the world are driving results

- source
- The $221 billion US ad industry is being upended by the rise of digital ad giants, fragmented consumer attention, and marketers’ ever-increasing pressure for results.
- Business Insider regularly interviews the chief marketing officers leading some of the world’s best known brands through this challenging landscape.
Here’s a list of some of the recent chief marketing officer interviews published by Business Insider:
- Bank of America‘s chief marketing officer Meredith Verdone on why the traditional agency operating model needs a face-lift.
- Burger King global chief marketing officer Fernando Machado on why he doesn’t buy into the consulting firm hype.
- Dunkin’ North American marketing chief Tony Weisman on how Dunkin’ gets its agency, consulting, and tech partners to work together.
- GE‘s Linda Boff on why the company has started dipping its toes into programmatic advertising after avoiding it for years.
- Hulu‘s Kelly Campbell broke down the platform’s pitch to advertisers, and explained how it differentiated itself from others.
- Procter & Gamble chief brand officer Marc Pritchard on how P&G has overhauled how it works with agencies, reducing media waste by 20% and saving upwards of $1 billion in agency and production fees.
- Kraft Heinz‘s global brand officer and US chief marketing officer Eduardo Luz explained why he’s still bullish on the Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands despite the company taking a $15 billion write-down on them.
- Liberty Mutual chief marketing officer Emily Fink on how the company slashed its agency costs 30% by bringing 80% of its creative work in-house.
- Mastercard chief marketing and communications officer Raja Rajamannar on how the brand uses data to inform its marketing, stays culturally relevant, and holds Facebook and Google accountable.
- MedMen chief marketing officer David Dancer on the challenges of marketing marijuana and why education is a key pillar of its strategy.
- Uber‘s first-ever marketing chief Rebecca Messina on how she is working to fix the dented brand.
- Unilever chief marketing officer Keith Weed on how the company has proven the business case for operating sustainably.