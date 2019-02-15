11 beauty products royals reportedly use

caption Middleton reportedly uses the Urban Decay Naked eye-shadow palette. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In the past, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie have spoken about which beauty products they use.

Kate Middleton and the queen don’t typically talk to the press about beauty products, but many publications have written about which products they reportedly use.

Markle has said Nars Orgasm Blush and the shu uemura eyelash curler are some of her top products.

Any clothing that royals wear tends to fly off of the shelves, but not as much is known about their favorite beauty products.

Over the past few years, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie have spoken about beauty products they use or love. And although Kate Middleton and the queen don’t typically talk to the press about their beauty routines, a lot of publications have written about which ones they reportedly use.

INSIDER rounded up 11 products that the royals reportedly use and have said they use.

In 2013, Markle said the one product she can’t live without is a shu uemura eyelash curler.

caption The curler has 4.8 out of five stars on the shu uemura website. source shu uemura

In a 2013 interview with Birchbox, the Duchess of Sussex, then an actress, said that even if she doesn’t have any makeup on, having curled lashes makes her “look more alive” and the product she uses to get the job done is the shu uemura eyelash curler.

The eyelash curler retails for around $23.

Middleton reportedly uses the Urban Decay Naked eye-shadow palette.

caption The Naked palette is now discontinued. source Sephora

The Urban Decay Naked eye-shadow palette contains a mix of neutrals and smoky shades and it is reportedly used by the Duchess of Cambridge.

In 2018, the beauty brand confirmed to Allure that Middleton is a fan of the product. And according to The Mirror’s 2015 report, a source close to Middleton has also confirmed the duchess uses the product.

Although the Naked palette is now discontinued, other versions of it are still available to purchase for around $54.

Princess Eugenie has said she uses a Charlotte Tilbury Mascara.

caption The mascara has 3.8 out of five stars on the Charlotte Tilbury website. source Charlotte Tilbury

In 2016, Princess Eugenie of York told Harper’s Bazaar that she uses Charlotte Tilbury’s Full Fat Lashes Mascara when on-the-go.

Charlotte Tilbury recently launched in Sephora, so shoppers in the US can now score the UK-based products as well. The mascara retails for about $29.

Markle has said she swears by Fresh Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment with SPF 15.

caption The balm has 4.5 out of five stars on the Sephora website. source Fresh

In a 2017 interview with The Lady Loves Couture, Markle said that the Fresh lip balm is the best. “I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm but this is the very best. Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it,” she told the publication.

The treatment retails for $26 at Sephora.

Princess Eugenie has said she uses Bobbi Brown bronzer.

caption The bronzer has 4.7 out of five stars on the Sephora website. source Bobbi Brown

Another product Princess Eugenie has said she uses? Bobbi Brown bronzer. The York royal told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016 that she uses it when she does her makeup in the car.

And, according to Hello, Princess Eugenie even had her makeup done by a Bobbi Brown makeup artist on her wedding day. It was also the same artist who helped Kate Middleton with her wedding-day makeup look.

The bronzer retails for $44 from Sephora.

In 2014, Markle said Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara is her favorite mascara.

caption The mascara comes in three shades. source Dior

Wondering how the former “Suits” star gets her lashes to look so long and fluttery? In 2014, Markle said she uses Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara, telling Allure that it’s her favorite mascara.

The mascara retails for $29.50 on the Dior website.

Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne is reportedly Middleton’s go-to scent.

caption The fragrance has notes of orange blossom and water lily. source Jo Malone

In 2018, Vogue reported that Middleton uses the Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne. According to Hello, she also requested that candles of this same scent be burned in Westminster Abbey on her wedding day in 2011.

The fragrance retails for $68 to $136 depending on size.

Markle has said Nars Orgasm Blush is one of her can’t-live-without products.

caption The blush has 4.7 out of five stars on the Nars website. source Amazon

In 2017, Markle old The Lady Loves Couture that this cult-favorite is one of her top five products. She described it as, “a perfect rosy flush tone that brightens the face.”

The blush retails for $30 on the Nars website.

Reportedly, the queen uses Elizabeth Arden’s Beautiful Colour Lipsticks.

caption The lipstick has 4.4 out of five stars on the Elizabeth Arden website. source Elizabeth Arden

The queen is apparently a big fan of lipstick. She’s even been spotted reapplying lipstick in public a few times. In 2016, unnamed sources confirmed to The Telegraph that one of the queen’s go-to lipsticks are from Elizabeth Arden’s Beautiful Colour collection.

The brand Elizabeth Arden has held a royal warrant for decades, meaning they have an ongoing trading arrangement with and have supplied goods and services to the queen, Duke of Edinburgh, or Prince of Wales for at least five years. So, there’s a pretty good chance that royals have used a number of different products or services from Elizabeth Arden.

These lipsticks retail for $26.50 each on the Elizabeth Arden website.

Essie’s Ballet Slippers nail lacquer is reportedly worn often by members of the royal family.

caption The nail polish is a pale pink. source Target

Essie’s Ballet Slippers nail polish is reportedly a favorite of the queen. According to the polish brand’s website, the queen’s hairdresser sent a letter to Essie in 1989 to request a bottle of the polish because it was “the only color Her Majesty would wear.”

And the queen isn’t the only royal reported to wear this shade. In 2018, Harper’s Bazaar reported that Middleton wore the Ballet Slippers polish at her 2011 wedding and Markle also appeared to wear it on her wedding day in 2018.

The polish retails on the Essie website for $9.

Kate Middleton reportedly uses Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Even Finish Foundation.

caption The foundation contains SPF 15. source Bobbi Brown

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the Duchess of Cambridge is said to use Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Even Finish Foundation. The foundation retails for $72 on the Bobbi Brown Australia website but is currently unavailable.