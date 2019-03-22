A UK supermarket’s chocolate ‘yoga bunny’ has gone viral for its ‘suggestive’ downward dog pose

- source
- M&S
- UK retailer M&S is selling a chocolate “Yoga Bunny” for £6 ($8) Easter which is in a downward dog pose.
- Some people have called the bunny “suggestive,” with one comparing it to Jessica Rabbit.
- The retailer simply said it’s happy the bunny is “putting smiles on customers’ faces.”
UK supermarket M&S has launched yet another creative new chocolate egg for Easter, but its not a quirky flavor or color that’s attracting attention to this one.
The retailer’s “Yoga Bunny,” which costs £6 ($8), is a “hand decorated milk chocolate bunny with raspberry nibs” which is in the shape of a rabbit doing a downward dog yoga pose.
Some Twitter users have been quick to point out that the pose looks a bit “suggestive,” with one comparing the bunny to sultry cartoon character Jessica Rabbit.
Using the hashtag “#naughtlittlebunnies,” another said the shelf of rabbits looked like they were having too much fun.
“Door’s on the latch, find me upstairs,” another user joked.
Originally talking about the retailer’s viral “Love Sausage” launch for Valentine’s Day, one employee even chimed in: “Prayers for those of us who have to try and sell this product with a straight face appeciated… Also, if you haven’t yet seen the ‘Yoga Bunny’ egg M&S has brought out, I unwillinging draw your attention to it…”
In response to the idea that the rabbit is “suggestive,” M&S tweeted: “Suggestive? It’s merely a bunny in the ‘downwards-facing dog’ yoga position, Christian!”
An M&S spokesperson also told INSIDER: “We’re hoppy our milk chocolate yoga loving bunny is putting a smile on our customers’ faces this Easter!”
This is hardly the first time a retailer has garned attention for its holiday-focused product launches.
Earlier this month, M&S itself released a prosecco-infused Easter egg named the “Proseggo,” UK supermarket Sainsbury’s announced it was selling Easter eggs made entirely of cheese, and Ikea even launched flat-pack chocolate bunnies.