Marquette may have had the wildest win of the season that included a controversial buzzer-beater and a Big East record 53 points from Markus Howard

caption Howard added 14 points to lift his team past Creighton during overtime, but there’s evidence the game should have been over at the end of regulation. source Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Marquette Golden Eagles point guard Markus Howard torched the Creighton Bluejays in an overtime thriller Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old prolific scorer recorded a Big East record 53 points for the second 50-point game of his career.

Howard’s prolific scoring may not be the most talked about aspect of Wednesday night’s affair, as teammate Sam Hauser hit a controversial three at the buzzer to force overtime.

No. 21 Marquette went on to avoid the upset thanks in large part to Howard’s 14-point overtime eruption, but whether or not Hauser’s buzzer-beater should have counted is still up for debate.

Markus Howard – the No. 21 Marquette Golden Eagles point guard who has emerged as one of the top scorers in the nation – put on one of the greatest performances in recent college basketball history Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old wunderkind torched the Creighton Bluejays in an overtime contest for the ages. Howard dropped a Big East record 53 points on 57.7% shooting from the floor and 10-of-14 shooting from beyond the arc and added six assists en route to Marquette’s wild 106-104 overtime win.

Marquette’s Markus Howard dropped 50+ points on Creighton last night. He became the only Division 1 player with multiple 50-point performances in the last 20 years. It’s his third 45+ point game this year. ????: @br_CBB pic.twitter.com/1GU4YKfrOt — Ryan Gaydos (@GaydosFNC) January 10, 2019

Howard’s stunning performance marks his third game with 45+ points this season and the second 50-point game of his collegiate career, making him the only Division I player to notch multiple 50-point performances in the last 20 seasons.

His shooting chart from the game is jaw-dropping:

Markus Howard dropped 53 points on Creighton in Marquette's OT win, the most ever in a Big East Conference game. Howard is the only D-I player with multiple 50-point games over the last 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/FzcdTLIXkT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 10, 2019

The 19-year-old is averaging a conference-leading 25.8 points per game this season and adds 4.3 assists per game to boot, good for fourth in the conference. But Howard’s prolific scoring may not be the most talked about aspect of Wednesday night’s affair.

The Bluejays led the game for the entirety of regulation and held a five-point advantage with just eight seconds left on the clock. Golden Eagles guard Joseph Chartouny made a layup to cut Creighton’s lead to three with less than a second remaining in the contest, but a major gaffe from Bluejays forward Martin Krampelj on the inbounds pass gave the ball back to Marquette for one final possession.

Howard launched the ball right into the outstretched arms of teammate Sam Hauser, who went right up with it and – according to the referees – beat the buzzer on a deep three-pointer to send the game to overtime.

Check out the replay for yourself:

Howard tacked on 14 more points – including the Golden Eagles’ first 11 – during the overtime period to break the Big East record and lift his team past Creighton, but there’s compelling evidence suggesting the game should have been over well before then.

According to replays, Hauser may not have gotten his last-second shot out of his hand before the final buzzer sounded, which would have given the Bluejays the win at the end of regulation.

Here’s a slow-mo video of the play:

Here was my view of the final 0.8 of regulation between Creighton & Marquette – just a heartbreaker tonight for the Jays. pic.twitter.com/FhiHJVHw9J — Andy Kendeigh (@AKendeighKETV) January 10, 2019

And two stills that show just how close it was:

End of game pics for #Creighton vs. #Marquette – fingertips may still be on the ball for the 3-point shot that tied the game pic.twitter.com/NdxNekyt28 — Chris Bilder (@Chris_Bilder) January 10, 2019

Marquette only has a few days to recover from the thrill of Wednesday night’s victory before hosting the pesky Seton Hall Pirates Saturday afternoon. The Pirates will look to add another signature win to their already impressive resume after notching wins against the then-undefeated St. John’s Red Storm and the Kentucky Wildcats earlier in the season.