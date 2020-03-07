Marnie, the rescue Shih Tzu who shot to internet fame, has died at the age of 18

- source
- Desiree Navarro/Getty Images
- Marnie, a rescue Shih Tzu who rose to Instagram fame, has died at the age of 18.
- Shirley Braha, Marnie’s owner, wrote online that the dog passed away in her Los Angeles home, after it had been announced her health had been declining.
- Marnie shot to internet fame after Braha rescued her and began posting her online, becoming at one point “the most famous American dog on Instagram” and a moving storyline to advocate for adopting senior dogs.
Marnie the Dog, a rescued Shih Tzu who rose to internet fame for her signature long tongue, died at the age of 18.
Marnie’s owner, Shirley Braha, wrote on her Instagram page that the pup passed away on March 5 in her Los Angeles home.
“Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough,” Braha wrote in the caption underneath a photo of Marnie. “She enjoyed her chicken until the very end.”
View this post on Instagram
It is with much grief I share the news that Marnie passed away painlessly & peacefully in my home on Thursday afternoon at the age of 18. Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough. She enjoyed her chicken until the very end. Thank you for joining me on an unexpected journey with the ultimate love of my life. All I can feel right now is loss but beneath that I have so much gratitude. I’m grateful to the universe for entrusting me with her beautiful soul and providing me with the perfect best friend and companion. Im grateful I was able to give this magical creature the fun and deeply loving life she wanted and deserved. I’m thankful I was chosen to be the conduit for Marnie to bring joy into the world. And I’m thankful for all the human and dog friends Marnie and I made along the way, and the strangers on the streets and on the internet, who have shown us so much love. Most of all, I’m amazed that the sweet little hot mess of a pup that I picked up from a shelter at age 11, who at first didn’t seem like she would be around very long at all, has managed to inspire others to adopt senior dogs. When I hear from people that Marnie has made them adopt their senior dogs it’s truly the most beautiful legacy she and I could hope to leave in this world. The night of her passing I had a dream where I watched her awake from her death like it hadn’t happened at all, and she was running around at a party completely happy and invincible. She approached a descending staircase and I wanted to interject to protect her from falling, but she sailed right down the stairs and landed on her feet and stopped and looked at me and laughed and just kept going. Maybe this was a message from her from heaven, but at minimum I can take solace knowing that for a long stretch of time, prior to her aging body taking its toll, heaven for her was right here on earth. Marnie will be buried in a pet cemetery in LA and hopefully there will be a public memorial gathering whenever safe (due to Coronavirus).
Braha had previously posted that Marnie’s health was growing poorer, which sparked an outpouring of sympathy and tributes to the tiny dog across social media.
Marnie attracted 1.8 million Instagram followers and became a regular presence at celebrity photo opportunities, posing with A-listers like Neil Patrick Harris, Jimmy Kimmel, and Chance the Rapper. By 2015, she was “the most famous American dog on Instagram,” according to The New Yorker.
Braha, who was then a producer at MTV based in New York City, rescued Marnie from a Connecticut shelter when she was 11. Shortly after, she began posting pictures of Marnie on Instagram, where she documented Marnie’s love for chicken and her natural talent at posing alongside celebrities and in various outfits.
“I was just doubtful anyone would care,” Braha told The New York Times about when she started posting Marnie online. “There is so much content online and it’s almost like the aspiration of fame seems so trite that it just didn’t appeal to me.”
Though plenty did care, as Marnie’s Instagram was flooded with well wishes and tributes after the Saturday announcement.
Marnie’s success didn’t just bring her millions of likes and appearances at high-profile events, however, as her owner was a vocal advocate for people to consider adopting senior dogs.
