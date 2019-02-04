11 photos of Maroon 5’s Super Bowl 2019 halftime show

caption Maroon 5 performed during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in 2019. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Maroon 5 headlined the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show and performed a few of their biggest hits.

The group, which consists of front man Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton, and Sam Farrar, performed at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia as the New England Patriots competed against the Los Angels Rams.

Maroon 5 kicked off their show with “Harder to Breathe” before launching into new and old chart-toppers. This included “She Will Be Loved,” “Sugar,” “Girls Like You,” and “Moves Like Jagger.”

Here are 11 photos from Maroon 5’s halftime performance.

Maroon 5 began their halftime show by performing on a stage that was lit up with a giant “M.”

They started by singing “Harder to Breathe,” which is from their debut studio album called “Songs About Jane.”

Levine started off with several layers of clothing, which he shed throughout the performance.

caption Maroon 5 consists of Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton, and Sam Farrar. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

He started by getting rid of his black coat.

Travis Scott came out to perform “Sicko Mode.”

caption Travis Scott is a Grammy-nominated rapper. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Scott appeared on stage right after a brief “Spongebob Squarepants” tribute.

Many fans felt like the nod to “Spongebob” could’ve been a little longer.

The animated show’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, died in November, and fans were hoping that Maroon 5 was going to pay a larger tribute.

Levine got up close and personal with lucky fans near the stage.

They also performed “This Love,” which appeared on the band’s first album.

A choir and a marching band joined Maroon 5 for “Girls Like You.”

caption “Girls Like You” featuring Cardi B is currently nominated for a 2019 Grammy for best pop duo/group duo performance. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The music video for “Girls Like You” included Camila Cabello, Aly Raisman, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Millie Bobby Brown, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Beanie Feldstein, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Outkast member Big Boi treated the audience to a rendition of “The Way You Move.”

caption Adam Levine, Big Boi, and Sleepy Brown on stage at the 2019 Super Bowl. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Big Boi literally rolled into the stadium in a car.

The show featured fire and plenty of pyrotechnics.

They also sang “She Will Be Loved,” which appeared on their first album.

They also performed “Sugar,” from their fifth album.

“Sugar” appears on the album titled “V,” which also includes “Maps” and “Animals.”

In addition to outfit changes, Levine used several different guitars during the show.

Maroon 5 has won three American Music Awards in the past, in addition to four total Billboard Music Awards.

Maroon 5 saved the song “Moves Like Jagger” for the very end of the show.

caption As of 2018, Maroon 5 has released six total studio albums. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

At that point, Adam Levine was completely shirtless.

You can watch Maroon 5’s full halftime show here.