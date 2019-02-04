Maroon 5’s Super Bowl halftime show missed the mark for viewers — here’s what they’re saying

Maroon 5 headlined the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, and people weren’t impressed.

Fans were disappointed by the brief “Spongebob Squarepants” tribute, which the band previously teased on Twitter.

Others felt that it was unnecessary for front man Adam Levine to take off his shirt, jacket, and coat during the performance.

The Los Angeles-based group, which is comprised of Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton, and Sam Farrar), performed at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday. They also brought out rapper Travis Scott to sing “Sicko Mode” and Outkast member Big Boi to belt out the words to “The Way You Move.”

Following their halftime show, viewers took to Twitter to react to the performance, which they thought was lackluster.

Many people found the overall show to be boring and said that it was the “worst” of all time.

#PepsiHalftime when the halftime show Twitter hashtag is more enjoyable to read than to actually watch the show — Kenny???? (@Kennythinkss) February 4, 2019

Yeah this halftime show was a failure and a disappointment #PepsiHalftime — Eliot (@FadedEliot) February 4, 2019

#PepsiHalftime This is one of the worst halftime shows I've seen in a long time. — Anjali (@_nevermore_06) February 4, 2019

y’all should’ve just played the entirety of the spongebob clip #PepsiHalftime — m (@pvnkster) February 4, 2019

This is the Howard Schultz of halftime shows — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 4, 2019

This is how I feel after the abomination that you called a halftime show #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/VHesvpFmm9 — Seqtur ???? (@Seqtur) February 4, 2019

The “Spongebob Squarepants” tribute angered fans.

Many people were led to believe that there would be a nod to one of the show’s most well-known episodes titled “Band Geeks,” where the characters form a band a play the halftime show at the “Bubble Bowl.” People also signed a Change.org petition to have the group perform “Sweet Victory, and even Maroon 5 hinted at a “Spongebob” segment in a video shared on Twitter.

Considering that the show’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, died in November, fans were hoping that Maroon 5 was going to pay tribute. Instead, a few seconds of the “Spongebob Squarepants” episode played during the halftime show and Travis Scott interrupted to sing “Sicko Mode.” Needless to say, fans weren’t impressed that they didn’t get to hear the song “Sweet Victory” during the show.

Honestly, this was one of the worst halftime shows I’ve ever seen. Soongebob was the best part, don’t leave us hanging. #PepsiHalftime — Bailey Simmons (@Bmsthe1) February 4, 2019

Sweet Victory turned into Sicko Mode and Stephen Hillenburg rolled in his grave #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/S1FReZ8yZN — retired emo (@nevercomingbach) February 4, 2019

Teasing sweet victory but not playing it is unacceptable. Especially with a sub-par halftime performance #PepsiHalftime — The Boy (@Freduccini02) February 4, 2019

Everyone when Sweet Victory transitioned into Sicko Mode #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/bisTYeYYbm — KittenSneeze (@kittensneezeVA) February 4, 2019

Really had us on the edge of our seats just to disappoint #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/bRPa2rWRDO — Ari Bright (@ari_bright) February 4, 2019

According to fans, even a shirtless Adam Levine couldn’t save the show.

The front man started off the halftime performance fully clothed, but was left shirtless by the final song, “Moves Like Jagger.” Fans generally weren’t impressed by the partial nudity, and some felt like it promoted a double standard.

So Janet Jackson can’t show a nipple but we have to see all of 27 Adam Levine tattoos? #superbowl — Francisco Ramos (@FranciscoRamos) February 4, 2019

I was expecting Spongebob Squarepants not a strip joint #PepsiHalftime — Jonathon Baker (@scoutingfun98) February 4, 2019

yah think adam levine took off his shirt cause he knew this show was awful? #PepsiHalftime — Kelly Vine (@not_THAT_vine) February 4, 2019

