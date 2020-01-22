8 ‘Married at First Sight’ couples who are still together

source Stakhov Yuriy/Shutterstock

If you’ve ever been curious about what a whirlwind Las Vegas wedding with a stranger might feel like, look no further than Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight” for all of your voyeuristic needs.

The American version of a Danish reality TV show pairs strangers together and marries them for eight weeks, seeing if their budding relationships can withstand the test of time.

After the eight weeks, the couples decide whether or to commit or end their brief stint as newlyweds.

While most couples end up annulling their marriages by the end of the season, some have actually stayed married years afterwards.

Here are eight “Married at First Sight” couples who are still together.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from Season 1 renewed their vows after their first year of marriage and now have a daughter​.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner were among the first cohort of couples to tie the knot during season one of “Married at First Sight” in 2014. The two have since renewed their vows and have a daughter together, Henley Grace Hehner.

Otis has spoken openly about how the couple struggled through two miscarriages, but are hopeful they will be expanding their family in the future.

Season 5 contestants Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta said they are happy to be making their dreams “come true together” after the birth of their first child in 2019.

Since saying “I do” in 2017 during season 4 of “Married at First Sight,” Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta have continued to stay married.

The couple announced the birth of their first child over social media in January 2019, writing “We have both always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together.”

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre have been married for over two years and had their daughter, Laura Denise Pierre, in 2018.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre met at the altar at the beginning of season 6 of “Married at First Sight” in 2017. Since the season’s end, the two have remained married and welcomed their first child into the world, Laura Denise, August 2018.

“Seeing my daughter for the first time was so overwhelming,” Pierre told People magazine. “Watching Shawniece push her out drew me to tears. Watching her birth has to be the best moment of my young life. It’s incredible to think she’s all ours.”

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd from season 7 had their first child in 2019.

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd got married in 2018 during the show’s seventh season. After deciding to stay married after the season finale, the two have since had their first child together.

While the couple’s relationship appeared a bit tumultuous during their time together on season eight, Stepanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller decided to stay together.

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller tied the knot in 2018, and while some audience members were a bit concerned about the couple’s rocky dynamic, they decided to stay married past the season’s end.

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar worked on their issues throughout season eight and remained married to this day.

Though the pair had a few issues to work through during season eight – including Dewar not knowing how to cook and the two collectively learning how to budget – Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar have been married since 2018.

Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie got married in 2019 during season nine and appear to still be going strong.

The pair decided to stay together after the show’s most recent full season, and appear to be happy with the decision on social media – even posting pictures of their first Christmas together in ugly sweaters on Instagram.

Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson mentioned divorce as a possibility when they got married in season nine but decided to stay together on Decision Day.

In 2019, Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson got married during season nine. Throughout the season, viewers witnessed the couple intensely fight and make up. While divorce was mentioned as a possibility, the couple decided to stay married at the end of the season.