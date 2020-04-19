A married couple is battling out in elaborate lip-sync videos while in lockdown, and they’re inspiring others to do the same

caption Comedian Marcus Brigstocke in one of his lip-sync videos. source @marcusbrig/ Twitter

Comedians Rachel Parris and Marcus Brigstocke have been posting videos of themselves elaborate lip-syncing to famous songs since the beginning of April.

It started with Parris’ rendition of Iggy Azalea and Jennifer Hudson’s song “Trouble,” which was followed by Brigstocke’s performance of DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s “Boom! Shake The Room.”

The couple started the #LockdownLipsync hashtag, where other people are creating their own lip-sync videos.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One couple turned the monotony of social distancing and lockdown orders into an elaborate lip-syncing game.

Comedians Rachel Parris and Marcus Brigstocke started posting videos of themselves lip-synching to famous songs in early April. Eventually, the videos went viral, and now the couple is trying to out-do one another with even more elaborate lip-sync videos.

It all started with Parris’ video where she sang along with Iggy Azalea and Jennifer Hudson in their song “Trouble.”

We’re okay.

We’re fine.

This is going okay.@rachelparris and I passing the time…

And KILLING IT! ???? pic.twitter.com/OsJiGi6yQh — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) April 2, 2020

When that video took off, Brigstocke decided to one-up his wife by lip-syncing DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s “Boom! Shake The Room.”

From there, the couple has been creating more lip-sync videos, challenging each other to get even more creative.

“He’s got to be sure and it’s got to be soon and he’s gotta be larger than life!”#LockdownLipSync Round 3.

BONNIE TYLER!

Holding out for a hero. Well… @rachelparris here it is! pic.twitter.com/t9Sm3IfEwl — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) April 8, 2020

The videos sparked the #LockdownLipsync hashtag, inspiring others to join in on the fun and create their own lip-sync videos.

Oh my wow, this is THE BEST #lockdownlipsync ! https://t.co/8oYVVg6LIc — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) April 12, 2020