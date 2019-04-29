Marriott’s new Airbnb-style program will bring a huge perk from the hotel world into the home-sharing market

Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network if you apply for a credit card, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Airbnb and the home-sharing model has dramatically changed the face of travel – and the world’s largest hotel brand is making moves.

Marriott International, which has been trialing a home-sharing service in several European cities, is poised to expand that to the US in May, as reported by Bloomberg.

The home-sharing service, Marriott Homes and Villas, will be available next week, and, in a move that’s sure to be a boon Marriott loyalists, it will be possible to earn or redeem Marriott Bonvoy points for stays, a Marriott spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.

The home-sharing program, which will initially boast a footprint of around 2,000 homes, will be run in partnership with several rental property management firms, and will feature options ranging from city apartments to beach houses and cabins.

According to Skift, Marriott will – at least initially – effectively serve as an online travel agency, facilitating reservations at properties owned and managed by third parties. While properties won’t be exclusive to Marriott and can be booked elsewhere – like HomeAway – the ability to earn and redeem Bonvoy points will likely be a strong draw.

The announcement comes following the rollout of the Marriott Bonvoy rewards program – a product of the merger between Marriott and Starwood Hotels’ Preferred Guest program – which has seen some initial bumps, but also featured lucrative promotions and opportunities as the brand has introduced new and rebranded rewards credit cards and properties.

The last of these promotions – a limited-time, 100,000 point sign-up bonus on the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, ends on Thursday, May 2. New cardholders must spend $5,000 in the first three months to get the bonus.

